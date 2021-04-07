Cedrick Matheson Sargeant
The family of Cedrick Matheson Sargeant, better known as Sarge, is heart-broken and saddened to announce his passing on April 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Attavia Sargeant-Hill; and father, Horace Lawrence.
Cedrick “Sarge” Sargeant was survived by his sisters, Anelda Sargeant-Doway, Gemina Lawrence-Ogarro, Tressy Lawrence, Valarie Barrett, Marilyn Roper; brothers, Elroy “Wanka” Hill, Shaquan “Benji” Hill, Earl John Kelly, Franklin Kelly, Everton Lawrence, Faron Lawrence, Laurie Lawrence, Sydney Lawrence; nieces, Raquiima Doway-Lavinier, Raquel Hill-Toussaint, Brittney Hill, Dr. Roxanne Lawrence-Washington, Dr. Patrice Lawrence-Pryce, Mekhima Lawrence-Milano, Chadiece Lawrence-Faison, Jada Lawrence-Ogarro, Mickahlia Lawrence, Lauren Lawrence, Nicole Beloit, Lashawn Morrison, Latoya Morrison, Debbie Roper; nephews, Anthony Hill Jr.; Andre Hill, Raheem Doway, Rashawn Doway, Divac Chiverton, Chavez Lawrence, Bobby Roper, Leshawn Kelly, Khalid Kelly, Jamal Kelly, Earl John Kelly Jr..
He was also survived by sisters-in-law, Annette Kelly, Jacqueline Lawrence, Sherry-Ann Francis, Nicole Lawrence; brothers-in-law, Norman “DeBull” Doway, Derek Ogarro, Vincent Barrett; stepsister, Shiela Douglas; stepbrother, Kenneth “Soul Ken” Parris; great-nieces, Shania Olivacce, Tylee Lavinier, Jae Hill, Maya Toussaint, Jordyn Kelly, Juhnia Kelly, Jayla Kelly; great-nephews, Jabari Hill, Xavier Lavinier, Xander Lavinier, Malachi Toussaint, Leshawn Kelly Jr., Jayden Kelly, Khaylon Kelly, Christopher Kelly, Khennedy Kelly, Legend Kelly; special family and friends, Rosalind “Rosy” Walters, Ramona Gordon, Aloma “Diane” Hyndman, Sandra Reed, Cleone Creque-Maynard; the Sargeant, James, Doway, and Lawrence families also and other extended families too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Cedrick Matheson Sargeant on Saturday, April 10, at the Cruz Bay Baptist Church, St. John. The viewing will commence at 9:30 a.m., followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Thaddeus Bast
Thaddeus “Ted” Bast, 89, passed away at his home in the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Ted was born and raised in Johnstown, Pa., later attending the University of Pittsburgh. While living in Pittsburgh, Ted met and married Betty, his wife of 54 years. Over the next 15 years they lived in Cleveland, Phoenix, Albuquerque, San Antonio, and Los Angeles where Ted steadily progressed in management positions for a variety of retail department stores and hotels, including the Beverly Hills Hotel.
In 1976, Ted was recruited to join A.H. Riise on St. Thomas as general manager of the gift shop. Ted and Betty moved the family to the islands and Ted spent the next 24 years working for A.H. Riise stores and Isidor Paiewonsky Associates, retiring in 2000 as executive vice president. During this period, he was also very active in the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary clubs, serving as president of both groups for a period of time.
Ted’s passions outside of work included traveling the world, having visited Cuba, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica in the 1950s, which ignited his love affair with the Caribbean. He also loved playing golf, and his passion for the sport coupled with his relationships in the business community led him to organize the Million Dollar Shoot Out golf tournament at Mahogany Run, which was an annual Chamber of Commerce fundraiser for many years. His other love was music, especially piano and the accordion, which he played to finance his early college education.
Ted is survived by his wife, Betty; their daughter, Lori Thompson and her husband Bill and their children Talisse and Trey; their son Loren Bast and his wife Amanda and their children Ivy and Tristan; and his younger sister, Stella.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, April 9.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Kenneth A. Beale
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Kenneth A. Beale, better known as Beale, announces his passing on March 23, 2021, in Riverview, Fla.
Beale was a long-term employee of the Virgin Islands Police Department. He retired and moved to Florida to be near his daughter and grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvanita Adina Beale-Lettsome and Edward Lettsome; sister, Norma Dennery; and brother, Austin Lettsome.
He was survived by his daughters, Karla McCrea (Beale), Krista Torres (Beale), and Deborah Harris (Lewis); sons, Liston Lewis Jr. and Clarence Hammett; sons-in-law, Clifford McCrea Sr. and Johnny Torres; daughter-in-law, Marcia Lewis; grandchildren, Clifford McCrea Jr., Andrew McCrea, Jaylen Torres, Candice Ellis (Harris), Ciara Harris, and Laquane Lewis; brothers, Edwin Lettsome and Justin Lettsome Sr.; and sisters, Alma Hermon, Lauralie Diana Turnbull, and Judith Christopher; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Hermon Sr., Maxwell Turnbull, and Melvin Christopher; and sisters-in-law, Louise Lettsome and Judy Lettsome; and many, many nieces, nephews and friends.
He will be cremated and returned to his native home, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
