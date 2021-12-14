It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Celestine Iona Brown, also known as Leona. She died Nov. 23, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gerusha Hestess Brown; father, John James Jerome; sons, Benson M. Brown; daughters, Sylvia Brown Warner.
She is survived by sons, Dennis W. Santana, Elmore L. Brown, Anson L. Liburd; daughters, Celestina I. Matthais and Jackelyn R. Turner; special relation, Kathleen Pero-family friend; sons-in-law, Handel Brown and Dennis Smith; daughter-in-law, Rosaura Delgado; grandchildren, Sherrolyn H. Warner, Tracy Ward Daly, Dwayne Santana, Naomi Roberts, Kareem Barnes, Nesha Fahie, Crystal Testemark, Chandel Brown, Terik Lucdor, Crystal S. Winstead; nieces, Rosemary McMaster, Beulah McMaster, Myrtle Brown, Lisa Edwards; nephews, Patrick Brown (Alister), Mitford Brown, Wayne George, Joseph Brown, Livingstone Brown, Clifford Brown, Gary Brown, Val McMaster, Tony McMaster, Cecil McMaster, Charles McMaster, Leslie McMaster, Clement O'Garro, aka Monarch, and Bolo; and 16 great-grandchildren too numerous to mention.
The family requested funeral colors: lilac or different shades of purple.
The viewing is Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is Thursday, Dec. 16, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist in Tutu. The service is at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
