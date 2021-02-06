Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Capt. Ceneca Edward Lindo, better known as Drumie or Blinky, on Jan. 26, 2021, at the age of 36.
He was survived by his wife, Cher-Val Thomas-Lindo; parents, Capt. Clarence Lindo Sr. and Cheryl Smith-Cruse; stepfather, Gregory Cruse Sr.; mother- and father-in-law, Kenval and Cheryl Thomas; grandmother, Una Blyden; daughters, Kinae, K’Nia and K’Liey Lindo; son, K’Ni Lindo; stepson, Ajhourni Dore; sisters, Cherell and Cathrice Lindo; brother, Clarence Lindo Jr.; stepbrothers, Gregory Cruse Jr., and Tequan Cruse; brothers-in-law, Kenval Jr., Kenvil, Temoi, Kemoi, Keijne, Kenval II and Khendal Thomas; sisters-in-law, Chrys’tol, Jeniqua, Kenisha and Ayasia Thomas; aunts, Diane Maharaj, Edith Principaal, Charmaine Smith, Avis James, Verna Henry, Delia, Linda, Lyneth, Susanna, Muriel and Anthea Smith, Petula St. Luce, Jocelyn Peters, Sophia Berkeley, Anita Brown-Smith, Leona Bonelli, Luna Graham, Lucia Henley, Edris Robles, Sandra Lindo and Cynthia Lindo-Percel; uncles, Glen Bonelli Sr., Dwight Smith, Warren Smith Jr., Oscar James Jr., Edward, Roy, Lesmore, Keith and Shane Smith, Ronald Smith-Berkeley, Winston Henry, Lindsey Askew, Celso Principaal Sr., and Kemo Alleyne; godparents, Franklin Smith, Lydia Smith, and Clifford Jones; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas,
St. John and St. Croix.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Frank Powell Park on St. John, which is across from the ferry dock. The service will follow. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
The color scheme will be royal blue, light blue or white.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
