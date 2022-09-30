Chaka Kamau Williams
Chaka Kamau Williams was born Nov. 28, 1971, and passed on to glory to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 17, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Evelyn Petersen-Knowles; maternal grandfather, Lois Jackson; paternal grandfather, George Alexander Williams; maternal grandmother, Hyacinth Williams; aunt, Thelma Jacobs; and uncles, Glen Williams and Jerome Jackson.
He is survived by his wife, Devon Williams; mother, Cecelia E Knowles; father, Pastor Gerald A Williams; sons, Jordan Rashad and Mekhi Alexander Williams; mother-in-law, Carolyn Hargis; sisters, Kisha A. Williams, Jayme Colbert-Williams and Jesse Colbert-Williams; a niece, Sanaa A Burke; great uncle, Leo Petersen; aunts, Maureen Williams, Eleanor Berg and Geraldine Benjamin; uncles, Antonio Petersen, Octave Williams and Oscar Williams; special cousins, Deborah, Dale and Michael Benjamin, Kyra Travis, Basil Rodriguez, Franklin McFarlande, Khadijah and Khalid Matthew and Senator Kenneth Gittens; special friends, Dave Griffith, Sheldon Rennie and Mark Hamilton; godparents, Mabel Melchoir, Adel Petersen, David Davis and Vernon Richards; the Petersen and Jackson families and other family members and friends are too numerous to mention.
Special thanks to: family and friends of City of Refuge Worship Center, St. Croix, Virgin Islands; Calvary Baptist Church, St. Croix, Virgin Islands; Lord God of Sabaoth Lutheran Church, St. Joseph High School Class of 1989.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Congo Funeral Home 201 N. Gray Ave, Wilmington, Del.
The funeral service is being held at Canaan Baptist Church in New Castle, Del., on Oct. 8. Viewing is at 9 a.m. and the service begins at 11 a.m.
