Chakhir Mayers
We regret to announce the passing of Chakhir Mayers, who died on June 14, 2020.
The first viewing will be held Friday, July 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Saturday, July 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
He is survived by his mother, Khadisha Bruce; father, Chadka Mayers; brothers, Khahir Mahoney and Chakai Mayers; grandmothers, Leniese Mercer and Demetria Mayers; adoptive grandmother, Celise Mahoney; great-grandmothers, Ida Adorothy Parson and Theresa Francis; grandfathers, Wayne “Marlo” Bruce and Dave “Bumpy” Mayers; aunts, Kadijah Jackson, Anika Hamilton, Reasha Bruce, Shenique Bruce, Laverne Mayers, Avril Mayers, Natesha Mayers, Lakesha Mayers, Laniesha Mayers, Latoya Manning, Laniqua Battiste and Deshawn Daniel; great-aunts, Monique Vanterpool, Mona Vanterpool-Jones, Janice Skelton, Berinice Mercer-Lewis, Kassandra Derima, Josephine Bruce-Wiltshire, Dawn Bruce-Fought, Tisser Bruce-Barthley, Margaret Bruce, Debra Bruce, Magda Bruce, Deborah Francis Mills and Claudette Francis; great-great-aunts, Delita Parsons, Dureen Parsons-Smith, Doris Parson-Smith, Daisy Wilkes and Daisy Owens; uncles, Kamba Jackson, Maliko Bruce, Dave V. Mayers, Irvin Mayers, Akeem Mayers, and Lauren Battiste Jr.; great-uncles, Elton “Shadow” Mercer, Rudolph “Rudy” Derima, Ronald Vanterpool, Melvin Vanterpool, Danny Derima, Toby Derima, Joseph “Feda” Bruce, Samuel “Malik” Bruce, Kirk Bruce, Denrick Bruce, Romeo Mayers and Jeremiah Mayers; great-great-uncle, Denis Parsons and Albert Maynard; special cousins, Kennedi Mercer, Kinleigh Haynes, Kahleem Richards, Kalani Richards, Malachi Cotman, Raymond Chetram Jr., Jonelle Smith, Tanya Paul, Evette Hill, ReNai Creque, J’Nisa Challenger, Jada Sneed, Jerald Gooding Jr., De’Naya Dawson, De’Vonte Dawson, Anayah Belardo, Quiniah Scoon, Aleya Curtis, Joel Betancourt, Isabel Mayers, Jeremiah Mayers, Josiah Mayers, IJhani Jacobs, Tynesha Williams, Amara Williams, Kalida Mayers, Keshema Webster, Wakesha Rawlins and Wakeem Rawlins; cousins, Ulurica Jarvis, Orita Jarvis, Zenika Jarvis, Omar Joseph, Ciara Joseph, Erica Thomas, Richard Willock, Jamal Mayers, Jinelle Mayers and Janice Mayers; godparents, Latania Hunte, Jonelle Smith and Adrien Huggins; godsisters, Alysha Dawson and Re’Niq Soldiew; godbrother, A’Jani Emmanuel; and special friends, Eigel Lenhardt and Yhara Bougouneau.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.