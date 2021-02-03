The family of Chalesworth Llewellyn "Lou" Joseph is deeply saddened to announce his passing on Jan. 10, 2021, at his residence at the age of 81.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cleone Forbes Joseph; his grandson, Kadeem Leonard; and his mother, Viola Hawkins.
He is survived by his daughters, Joycelyn Joseph, Jacqueline Joseph, Gwendolyn Fahie and Joselyn Joseph Turnbull; sons-in-law, Alinton “Chimo” Stevens and Ian Michael Turnbull; special cousin, Godfrey “Babs” Richards; cousins, Veronica James, Roma Avon Phillips, Bernadette Roberts, Dorothy Hutchinson, Winston Jarvis, Albertine Joseph, Barrymore Hughes, Clyte Huhghes, Cardinal Peters, Sylvester Richards, Ensworth Richards and Ruth Richards; grandchildren, Devon Lewis, LaShawn Stevens, Kamilah Jules, Shatrice Fahie, Shatemo Fahie, Shathea Fahie-Pascal, Jamoi Edinborough, Kandysee Leonard-Fullerton and IyaMichelle Turnbull; great-grandchildren, Trayvaughn Lewis, Giovanni Lewis, Shenaii Moore, Semaii Lewis, K‘Jami Jules, Makhai Jules, Kaydia Archibald, Tyler Lewis and Zuri Dobson; granddaughter-in-law, Rateska Lewis; grandsons-in-law, Michael Jules, Louis Pascal and Tariq Fullerton; special friends, Eustace Gibbs, Carlton Hackette, Sidney Richards, Ickford Warner and Everette Grant; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4., at Blyden Memorial Chapel.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Christchurch Methodist with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID pandemic and public health regulations, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing adhered to.
