Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Chandler R. Heath, also known as “Frenchy”, who passed at the age of 31 on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Chandler R. Heath is survived by his mother, Linda Maratea; father and stepmother, Andrew and Louri Lynn Heath; 1 grandmother; 7 sons, and 4 daughters; 1 sister and 2 brothers; 4 uncles and 3 aunts.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Agnes L. Turbe-Broulette.
Services will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Ashes will be privately scattered at sea following the service. Arrangement by Turnbull's funeral home
