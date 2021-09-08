We regret to inform you of the passing of Chantel Patricia Regina Yearwood, who died at the tender age of 71 on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Roy Schnieder Hospital.
Chantel Patricia Regina Yearwood was born on March 17, 1950, to Aurora Alexandra David Yearwood and Thomas Jedidiah Yearwood. Chantel was the youngest of her siblings. She was the youngest sister to Neive David James, and to a brother, Wilfred “Joe” David, another brother, Andre “Andy” Delano Yearwood, a good sister, Antonette “Tony” Peterson Hendrickson, and an adopted as an adult daughter, Alicia “Aggie” Wallace.
After completing the eighth-grade on St. Thomas, she went to the Job Corps in New Jersey and upon her return, she started her own childcare business. This included caring for babies as well as her own nieces and nephews, even up to Quinton Walker, age 24, whom she raised from an infant. She never married.
Chantel was preceded in death by her father, Thomas “Red” Jedidiah Yearwood; mother, Aurora “Mama” David Yearwood; and brother, Andre “Andy” Yearwood.
Survivors left to mourn her passing are her brother, Wilfred “Joe” David; sisters, Neive “Sista” James, Antoinette "Tony" Hendrickson, and Alicia “Aggie” Smith Wallace; sisters-in-law, Ronalyn “Terry” David, Era “Florine” Rabsatt-Montague, Irma David, Luz Yearwood and Blanche Yearwood; nieces and nephews, Maritza Martin-Wildgoose, Arnold “Zaylan” Martin Jr., Dean Martin, Abraham James Jr., Joseph “Joey” David, Seykana David-Smartt, Shamali David, Michon David, Andre “Dell” Yearwood Jr., Andriea Johnson, Jason Yearwood, Ayande Yearwood, Selienya Yearwood, Neil Yearwood, Anthony “Easy” Morrishaw, Samuel Morrishaw, Kelvin Morrishaw, Althea (Rose) Morrishaw, Denise Morrishaw, Daisy Morrishaw, Odessa Morrishaw, Kalamis Smith, Jennae Petersen; grand nieces and nephews, Ayana Grant, Jaeda Wildgoose, Quinton Walker, Tatiana Smart, Shelah Smart, Shanyqua Jacobs, Letrice Jacobs, Byron Toombs-David, Jo'van David, Davion David; great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews, cousins, friends, and a host of others.
Memorial services will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on Friday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 a.m. and will be streaming live via Facebook at lovejahlicia
Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral to support their homebound ministry.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Chantel Yearwood either by mail or online:
Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Diocese of St. Thomas, V.I., P.O. Box 301825, St. Thomas, USVI 00803
Or donate online at https://cathedralvi.org/donate
Indicate that donations are found the homebound in honor of Chantel Yearwood.
The family acknowledges with sincere appreciation and gratitude all of the kind expressions of sympathy and love extended to us in our bereavement.
