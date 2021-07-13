Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Charity R. Francis on June 20, 2021, at the age of 77.
She was preceded in death by husband, Isaac “Ralph” Francis;
Eleanora “Sis Sal” Peters; stepchild, Elenora Francis; and godchild,
Milferd Roger.
She was survived by her children, Usly Anthony, Monaly Anthony-Peters, Stedman “Balyce” Anthony, Johnson “Junior” Francis; adopted daughter, Sonia Joseph; son-in-law, Lorne Peters; grandchildren, Jensen Anthony, Orian Anthony, Jolisa Anthony, Jahleel Anthony, Devontee Anthony, Keyshawn Anthony; adopted grandson, Jamaal Mike; great-grandchildren, Kerio Anthony, Jace Anthony and Kyrie Anthony; siblings,
Simeon Southwell, Ishmael Southwell, Ada Benjamin, Karen Southwell
Lynette Southwell Gilbert, Bridgette Southwell, Johnson Southwell, Samuel Southwell; sisters-in-law, Margaret Southwell, Miriam Southwell, Muriel Maxime, Baby D Francis; nieces and nephews, Conrad Southwell, Jasmine Southwell, Peachet Southwell, Marva Tonge, Haley Stevens, Dione Southwell, Degnie Steven, Kishma Steven, Hendren Steven, Joy Steven, Johnson Southwell Jr., Mijohn Southwell, Scotty Southwell, James Southwell, Desiree Southwell, Charity Southwell, Carolyn Southwell; cousins,
Monique Richards and family, Laurel Samuel, Veronica Shaw, Glostoria Bailey, Dr. Sharon Joseph, Dr. Lenore Burnette, Elita Joseph, Annette Brown, Olivette Freeland, Vanessa Southwell, Agnes Roberts, Earlwyn Wynter, Apryl Wynter, Emery Peters-Louis and family, Roselyn Caleb and family, Iota Caleb and family, Clara Caleb, Vida Sheridan and family, Mary Baker and family, the children of the late Clara Brown, Ferdinand Peters, Ickford Peters, Noel Pelle, Mr. and Mrs. Murphy James, Nigel James, Mary “Awa” Stevens and family, Gwenneth Joshua and family, Steven Henry, Francis Henry, Jonas Henry, Meryl Henry, Sylvia Henry, Earl Henry, Drina Nicholas and Eleanora; stepchildren, Shirley Thomas, Clement Francis, Steve Francis, Andy Francis, Veronica Francis, Althea Burnette; godchildren, Gloria Phillip, Clarissa Christopher, Keither Brown, Patsy Phillip, Vinci Phillip, Charlene Phillip, Alicia Brown, Rodencia Williams; friends, Idona Phillip, Eliza Chinnery, Iola Henry, Petronella David, Elenora David, Helen Dyett, Winston and Roma Jarvis, Loretta Jarvis, Lucille Malone, Lola Roberts-Richards, Naomi Monsanto, Nurse Naomi Mathurin, Monaly Richards, Janice David, Drina Nicholas, Adele Richards, Donna Brown and Sharmaine Jones; affiliated organizations, Memorial Moravian Church, Women’s Fellowship, Sunday School and Helping Hands Group, Ambassadors, and Visitation Team, all of Memorial Moravian Church and the Antigua and Barbuda Heritage Link; Mrs. Charity Southwell Francis had many other relatives to include the Southwells of English Harbour and the Carty family, Richards family, Parker and Heskey families of Old Road Village, Antigua, and many other friends too numerous to mention in the USVI, Antigua, the U.S. and the U.K.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, at Memorial Moravian Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
