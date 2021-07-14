Charity Rebecca Southwell Francis
The family of Mrs. Charity Rebecca Southwell Francis, originally of Old Road, Antigua, announces her transition from this earthly life on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the blessed age of 77 at her residence.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the homegoing celebration of Mrs. Charity Southwell Francis on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Memorial Moravian Church at No. 17 Norre Gade. The viewing will commence at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at the Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay, St. Thomas, V.I.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings (over the nose and mouth) must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Charity Southwell Francis was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac “Ralph” Francis; and sister, Lynette Southwell Gilbert; Eleanora “Sis Sal” Peters; stepchild, Elenora Francis; and godchild, Milferd Rogers.
She was survived by her children, Usly Anthony, Monaly Anthony-Peters, Stedman “Balyce” Anthony, Johnson “Junior” Francis and adopted daughter, Sonia Joseph; son-in-law, Lorne Peters; grandchildren, Jensen Anthony, Orian Anthony, Jolisa Anthony, Jahleel Anthony, Devontee Anthony, Keyshawn Anthony and adopted grandson Jamaal Mike; great-grandchildren, Kerio Anthony, Jace Anthony and Kyrie Anthony; siblings, Simeon Southwell, Ishmael Southwell, Ada Benjamin, Karen Southwell, Bridgette Southwell, Johnson Southwell and Samuel Southwell; sisters-in-law, Margaret Southwell, Miriam Southwell, Muriel Maxime, Baby D Francis; nieces and nephews, Conrad Southwell, Jasmine Southwell, Peachet Southwell, Marva Tonge, Haley Stevens, Dione Southwell, Degnie Steven, Kishma Steven, Hendren Steven, Joy Steven, Johnson Southwell Jr., Mijohn Southwell, Scotty Southwell, James Southwell, Desiree Southwell, Charity Southwell, Carolyn Southwell; cousins, Monique Richards and family, Laurel Samuel, Veronica Shaw, Glostoria Bailey, Dr. Sharon Joseph, Dr. Lenore Burnette, Elita Joseph, Annette Brown, Olivette Freeland, Vanessa Southwell, Agnes Roberts, Earlwyn Wynter, Apryl Wynter, Emery Peters-Louis and family, Roselyn Caleb and family, Iota Caleb and family, Clara Caleb, Vida Sheridan and family, Mary Baker and family, the children of the late Clara Brown, Ferdinand Peters, Ickford Peters, Noel Pelle, Mr. and Mrs. Murphy James, Nigel James, Mary “Awa” Stevens and family, Gwenneth Joshua and family, Steven Henry, Francis Henry, Jonas Henry, Meryl Henry, Sylvia Henry, Earl Henry, Drina Nicholas; step-children, Shirley Thomas, Clement Francis, Steve Francis, Andy Francis, Veronica Francis, Althea Burnette; god-children, Gloria Phillip, Clarissa Christopher, Keither Brown, Milferd Roger’s (deceased), Patsy Phillip, Vinci Phillip, Charlene Phillip, Alicia Brown, Rodencia Williams; friends, Idona Phillip, Eliza Chinnery, Iola Henry, Petronella David, Elenora David, Helen Dyett, Winston and Roma Jarvis, Loretta Jarvis, Lucille Malone, Lola Roberts-Richards, Naomi Monsanto, nurse Naomi Mathurin, Monaly Richards, Janice David, Drina Nicholas, Adele Richards, Donna Brown and Sharmaine Jones; affiliated organizations, Memorial Moravian Church, Women’s Fellowship, Sunday School and Helping Hands Group, Ambassadors, and Visitation Team, all of Memorial Moravian Church and the Antigua and Barbuda Heritage Link.
Mrs. Charity Southwell Francis had many other relatives to include the Southwells of English Harbour and the Carty, Richards, Parker and Heskey families of Old Road Village, Antigua, and other friends too numerous to mention in the USVI, Antigua, the U.S. and the U.K.
Amos L. Testamark
Friends and family are advised of the homegoing celebration for Amos L. Testamark, also known as Cool Breeze or Mandos, who died June 22, 2021, at the age of 93.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Elizabeth Anthony Testamark; father, Victor Lionel Testamark; wife, Everette Venecia Fleming Testamark; brothers, Lawrence “Belgo” Bjelker, Wilfred Meyers, and Victor “Chicken” Testamark; sisters, Hermina “Mina” Testamark and Agatha “Gathy” Meyers VanDarlington; son, Alan “Ringo” Testamark; stepson, Keith “Yogi” Fleming; niece, Angela Brunn Davis; and great-nephew, Denroy Phillips.
He was survived by his daughters, Floresia Testamark Springette, Charlene L. Testamark Brady and Jacqueline P. Testamark; sister, Evelyn Testamark Foy; stepdaughter, Maureen Lorraine Blyden; stepson, Earl Austin Simmonds; grandchildren, Albion “Al” Smith, Atanya S. Boschulte (Lawrence Boschulte), Atoya Springette, Avery Springette, Brandon J. Brady, Brian A. Brady and DeVaughn J. Dowe; great-grandchildren, Mitchia, Amayah and Mayla Smith, Anika Thompson, Ann Boschulte, Anelia Brown, Adyin and Ava Springette; great-great-grand daughter, Rylynn Wallace; nephews, Warren “Muggie” Richards, Roy “Paps” Foy Jr., Elwin “Ellie” Venzen and Bernard Brunn; nieces, Annette Meyers, Delia Foy Barrott, Delphine Foy Phillips, Cecelia Foy Blyden and Marva Foy; sons-in-law, Ulston Springette Sr. and A. Alonzo Brady; great-nieces, Natasha Barrott Thomas (Leroy Thomas), Denise Rhymer Ebony Blyden, Shekema Foy, Shereka Foy, Shenequa Foy, Deborah (Aseysha) Merrit (husband Adolphus), Rosie Linzy (husband Emory); great-nephews, Alfredo “Junie” Barrott Jr. (wife Buffy), Shakoi Petersen, Kishawnie Henry, Roy “Jun Jun” Foy (wife Janie), Warren “YOY” Richards, Darrell Brunn, Claxton Davis Jr. and Dale Davis.
He was also survived by Jane Johannes and family, Pauline D. Ottley and family, Clarissa Frett and family, Lionel Connor, Carlisle Smalls, Bimbe (Coca Cola), Evans family, all the Savaneros, friends of the Victory Bar and the lottery dealers crew; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A private family viewing is being held Wednesday, July 21. The service is Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church. Tributes will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery Crypts.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a memory or message by going to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com
Matthew Cecil Austrie
Matthew Cecil Austrie of Sunny Acres passed away June 24, 2021. He was 83 years old.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Felix-Austrie; father, Harold Austrie; brothers, Alwyn Austrie, Eric Austrie and Henry Austrie
He was survived by his spouse, Josephine Cambran-Austrie; daughters, Emelda, Janet, Jacqueline, Linda and Valda; sons, John and Lewis Austrie; grandchildren, Gail Austrie, Jervany Austrie, Housanni Austrie, Gailise Austrie, Urel Austrie, Josh Austrie, Akel Austrie, Shervon Austrie, Marah Austrie, Shaquan Austrie, Chason Hamilton, Shaherah Laville, Connie Francis, Samantha Nichols, Samson Nichols, Austin Nichols, Nelisa Paul, Merle Eustache-Webster, Tariq Andrew, Kyesha Andrew and Danaika Andrew; great-grandchildren, Emma Hamilton, Jamilla Austrie, Shaunella Isles, Jervanni Isles, Jasmin Pierre, Meria Theodore, Sasha Grell, Caitlyn Pierre, Courtney Francis, Khaylah Francis, Shane Austrie, Karlvin Ferreira, Kolton and Kenzlee Webster, Amir Andrew and Marlisa McDowell; sister, Cynthia Austrie-Hamilton; nieces, Icilma Hamilton, Liz Austrie-Auguiste, Valda Austrie-Anthony, Brenda Austrie, Julie Austrie, Susan Austrie and Claudette Cambran; nephews, Tony Hamilton, Earl, David and Joel Hamilton, Kent, Bernard, Dave, Prince and Kelvin Austrie, Rey and Craig Cambran; uncle, Milton Austrie; daughter-in-law, Donna Garrison; son-in-law, Lionel Farrington; brother-in-law, Rene Cambran; sister-in-law, Icilma Austrie; special friends, Paul Laville, Daniel, Lisa Charles, Mr. and Mrs. De Chabert and family, Maria, Wilma, Pastor Rougier and family and the Pentecostal Church family; cousin and other relatives, Irma Austrie, Reginald Austrie, Sonia Austrie, Sonia Edwards-Esprit and family, Cuthbert Austrie, Milton Austrie, Bontie Austrie, Julie Austrie-James and family, Ray Austrie and family, Minta, Mary, and Janette Austrie; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 17, at Kingshill Pentecostal Church, with the viewing at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
Pamela Joyce Gittens
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela Joyce Gittens, who transitioned peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Thomas, V.I.
Pamela Joyce (nee Patterson) was born and raised in San Fernando, Trinidad, on Oct. 18, 1947. She was a humble, loving, kind, and respectful young woman. Pam loved helping people and stood firm on ”doing what was right.”
Pamela decided to move to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where she could be close to her big sister Pearl, and she made St. Thomas her home for almost 50 years.
Mrs. Gittens has been blessed with a loving family and a kind spirit that touched many throughout our community, particularly colleagues, parents, and students of both Moravian School and New Testament Academy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Miriam Patterson; and brother, Kelvin.
Pamela Gittens was survived by her husband, James Gittens Sr. of 48 years; daughters, Beverly and Belinda; son, James Gittens Jr.; son-in-law, Duane Liburd; and grandchildren, DayQuan, DaySha and DayShawn Liburd, and Jarice Gittens; sisters, Pearl Neaves, Barbara “Phyllis” Lane and Hyacinth White; the Patterson and Faraday families of Trinidad, West Indies; and many nieces and nephews, including special nephews, Mitchell Neaves and Clement Joseph; special longtime friends who became her sisters, Doriel Connor and Harriet Hamilton; long-time church family of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, the Rev. Ambrose Gumbs and Father Cabee; the Mount Zion New Testament Church family, Bishop Earl V. Harrison and first lady Grace Harrison and New Testament Academy family, including Bishop John Roberts and wife Faye, and long-time faculty, staff, parents, and students at Moravian School (1986-2007).
The family wishes to extend ultimate gratitude to Dr. Robin Ellett of Red Hook Family Practice and the doctors and nurses of Schneider Regional Medical Center’s ICU, including Dr. Peterkin, Dr. Richardson, Dr. Hall, nurses Jake, Courtney, Aliza, Michael, Katherine, Victoria, James, Brent, Cassimere, and a special gratitude of thanks to nurse Melody and respiratory technician Jim and Dr. Hunte.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Turnbull Funeral Home Chapel, followed by cremation. There will be no public viewing prior to the funeral service.
All attendees are requested to adhere to all protocols as stated by the CDC and local public health guidelines due to the COVID-19 global pandemic by wearing a mask and keeping physical distance while in attendance.
Lastly, the family would like to thank all who showed support and sent well wishes and prayers our way. We are humbled and grateful for the love and support shown toward us and our beloved mother and loved one, Pamela Gittens.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
