Charlene Dawson
The family of Charlene Dawson regrets to announce her passing on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
She was born to Helen Prince on Feb. 12, 1955. She was a longtime employee at Ivanna Eudora Kean School and Pizza Hut in Wheatley Center.
Charlene was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Dawson Prince; adopted parents, Charles and Estelle Jones; brother, Earl Jones; and nephew, Kenric Greenaway.
Charlene is survived by her loving family, children Carvel and Marvin Van Beverhoudt Jr.; stepfather, Alvin Prince; daughter-in-law, Michelle Van Beverhoudt; grandchildren, Moniqua Hunte, Moniesha and Malik Van Beverhoudt, Cy’Neisha Thomas, Kylany, Cynia and Kyoni Simmonds; great-grand, Mariah and Madisyn Hunte, Jahir and Jahmiel George; sisters, Barbara Knight, Judith Dawson, Melicia, Diana Prince, and Adena Da Costa; adopted sisters, Judy Jones, Shirley J. Jones-Peters and Cherry L. Jones Gage; brothers, Andre (Shadow) Dawson, Malvern Prince; adopted brothers, Dalton, Stanley, Raymond, Calvin, Howard, Laurence and Steve Jones, Charles; nieces, Delicia Henley, Karima Hantal, Desha Greenaway, Monee’ Hill-Perdomo, Mona and Monica Prince, Ifa Massey, Dwanna Brooks, Diedra Williams and Ariel Prince; nephews, Keithroy M., Karim and Devin Greenaway, Deshawn Clovis; great-nieces, Desiya Samuel, Demiya Henley, Tre’ Nique Wattley, Denell Luke, Penelope Perdomo, Dakeema Brooks and Ifechukwude Mogoli; great-nephews, I’Andre and Dwight Dawson, Jah’Sai and Osayande Rodriguez, Kenric Greenaway; aunts, Doris Hedrington, Janita Clyne, Vancena Donovan and Victorine Sullivan; god children, Xavier Rogers and Kareem Sebastien; special friends, Marvin Van Beverhoudt Sr., Jennifer Lettsome, Doris Hansen, Randy Sr., and Randy Jr., Lorielie, Latiea Hansen, Felixa Philbert, Valarie Johnson, Edna Richardson, Felice Industrious, Ophema Turnbull and “godchild Tina Smith”; other relatives and friends are too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Friday, June 17. The second viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church on Saturday, June 18, followed by the celebration of Charlene’s life at 10:30 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.