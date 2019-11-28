Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Charlene V. Clendinen, who passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 67.
Charlene V. Clendinen is survived by her husband, Christian D. Clendinen Sr.; daughter, Charmaine D. Clendinen-Hanley; adopted daughter, Debra Marks-Lovelace; stepdaughter, Michel R. Clendinen; stepsons, Christian D. Clendinen Jr. and Raymond A. Clendinen; grandchildren, Wingrove Hanley III, Caya Hanley and Laila Hanley; brother, George “Bimbi” Lindesay; nieces, Almarie E. Arrindell and Yvette Y. Lindesay; nephew, Erwin A. Muhammad; brothers-in-law, Cletis A. Clendinen Jr., Victor A. Clendinen Sr. and Roque H. Clendinen Sr.; sisters-in-law, Adelaide Clendinen, Princessa Clendinen, Valerie Clendinen and Celeste Clendine; son-in-law, Wingrove Hanley II; great nieces, Nicole M. Arrindell, Qadra Palmer and Kahlima Palmer; great-nephews, Marshae D. Palmer, Adrian M. Arrindell and Yamin Palmer; great-great nephew, Braedyn Joseph; cousin, Theodora Morehead; great aunts, Carol Challenger and Helen Francis; and godchildren, too many to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Monday, Dec. 2, at Celestial Chapel Hurley Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Nisky Moravian Church from 9 to 10 a.m., with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery #3.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. For online directions and condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.