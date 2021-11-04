Charles Arthur passed away on Oct. 27, 2021.
Charlie was born on Sept. 8, 1946, to Eula and Lonnie Arthur in Ohio, and he was raised in Iowa.
He was an avid ball player.
In 1967 he joined the U.S. Army and did several tours in Vietnam, before returning home and finishing up his military career in Maryland. He was a proud veteran and patriot.
He met and married his first wife, Carol Dillion, and had twin sons, Andy and Aron. In 1984, he met and married Debra Graulich and shortly thereafter moved to the Virgin Islands, where they spent their life together. His sons were joined by three siblings, Kenneth, Timothy and Denielle.
A man who knew who he was, he loved his family and life.
Charlie was actively involved with V.I. Little League where he coached from Le Leche to Senior League baseball, taking several teams to the playoffs and regional championships. He was drafted into the minor leagues before being drafted by Uncle Sam. He loved the sport of baseball, but more so loved his teams and players. He played on numerous local softball and dart leagues.
He was an active member of the St. Thomas Reformed Church. He loved poker with friends and riding a Harley.
During his life in the V.I., Charlie worked for The Pelican Beach Club, Firestone construction and AT&T of the V.I. where he retired after 21 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eula and Lonnie.
He leaves behind his wife, Debra Graulich; sons, Andy (Angie), Aron, Kenneth and Timothy; daughter, Denielle; and nine amazing grandchildren, Abigail, Allie, Avery, Kayden, Asher, Anden, Gabrielle, Kayla and Olivia Grace; brothers, Calvin and Marty; sisters, Kimberly (Dennis) Borwick, Meridee (Gene) Brown, Micki Arthur-Bush, Julie (Mark) Pierce, and Jodi (Randy) Arthur-Eubank; uncle, James K. Arthur; along with many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends too numerous to mention.
There will be a celebration of his life, from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at Paradise Point Tramway.
We ask that you wear red, white and blue to honor his love of country.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or Tunnels to Towers, t2t.org. Supporting and honoring our troops was both near and dear to his heart.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home, www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
