It is with deep sorrow and love that the family announces that Charles Denton Brathwaite, better known as “Perry,” passed away Dec. 10, 2021, in Florida.
Charles was a dedicated employee for the Department of Public Works and served many members of the community for more than 40 years.
The viewings will be today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and from 9 to 10 a.m. at Westley Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 8. His service will be Saturday at Westley Methodist Church in Tutu starting at 10 a.m.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Abednego-Christopher; his father, Eldrige Brathwaite; son, Keino Brathwaite; brothers, Norris Christopher Brathwaite and Justin Brathwaite; and sisters, Cecily Brathwaite and Dora Christopher.
He is survived by his wife, Molinda Hodge -Brathwaite, his children, Khareed Brathwaite and Keinah Brathwaite; his grandchildren, Khamari and Khamani Brathwaite; his sisters, Beulah Hill, Marilyn Christopher, Earla Christopher-Thomas, Erminie Brathwaite- Lanclos; and brothers, Ariel Brathwaite, Vernal Brathwaite, Dornald Brathwaite; his aunts, Leanda Brathwaite-George, Alvera Brathwaite Phiilip Shaw, Frederica Graneau; his nieces, Jenica Edwards, Kyanna Richardson, Latoya Edwards, Sgt. Janet Turnbull Martin, Ritzia Turnbull-Smith, Germarie Turnbull, Charlene Martin, Kerry-Anne George-Charles, Evelina Lanclos, Ivena Hill, Kim Williams, Kim Christopher, Alicia Thomas, Berecia Christopher, Latrice Lanclos, Ebony Brathwaite, Eboni Brathwaite, Latoya Brathwaite, Desha Brathwaite, Sheverne Brathwaite, Chenelle Brathwaite, Unique Brathwaite, Tiffany Brathwaite, Berenice Brathwaite, Khadija Brathwaite, Makeba Brathwaite, Shanturah Brathwaite, Lahtora Brathwaite, Ina Brathwaite, Passion Charles, K’lani Brathwaite, Shanna Brathwaite, Machelle Brathwaite, Beverly Leslie, Zazelita Brathwaite; his nephews, Kojo Brathwaite, Omari Brathwaite, Dornald Brathwaite Jr., Elroy Lanclos Jr., Kareem Christopher-Brathwaite, Shayne Brathwaite, Elroy Baljah Thomas, Liston Hodge, Patrick Hill, Aron Hill, Justin Brathwaite Jr., Vincent Christopher, "Fuddy" Christopher, Perry Christopher, Winston Christopher, Victor Brathwaite, Ariel Brathwaite Jr., Damahi Brathwaite, Daquan Brathwaite, Dyredk Brathwaite, Shawn Brathwaite, Greg Brathwaite, Vernal Brathwaite Jr.; his friends, Lowell Amory, better known as "Ashes," Allegra Callwood, and Dalton Turnbull.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.