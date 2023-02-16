It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Charles Edward, who passed away Feb. 4, 2023, on St. Thomas.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Clémentine Edward and brother, Adolph Edward.
Charles is survived by his brothers, St-Clair, Wilibert, Andrew, William, Franklin, Siméon, David, and Martin Edward; sisters, Simone, May, Pauline, and Paulina Edward; daughters, Camilla Chappel, Alphea Arthur, Bernadine Edward, and Nya Edward-Marsh, Alicia Edward-Marsh; son, Devon Edward; wife, Margareta Edward; grandchildren, Briana and Le Shawn Chappel, Zaria Cyriaque, Zavier Paul, Doug Manny Marsh, Kevin, Andre, and Angelo Edward, Mitchell and Khadijah Athanase, Aurelia St. Remy; godsons, Jason Hunte and Jahmir Barry; special nieces, Sadie Mathurin, Aurelia Thomas, Lisa Decartes, and many more. He is survived by many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of the late Charles Edward. The funeral service will take place Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will begin at 12 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Repass immediately after at Vessup Beach
If you're planning to attend services, please wear purple or Lakers gear in his honor.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
