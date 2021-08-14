Charles Henry Barnes
Charles Henry Barnes was born May 22,1939, to Robert Barnes and Johanna C. Joseph, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. He departed this life on Aug. 2, 2021, at St. Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, New York, at the age of 82.
Charles was a resident of the Bronx, New York. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Lorna Wyre Barnes; sister, Louise A.B. Henry; and nephew, Richard Baptiste.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Alvin (New York); daughter, Bernadette (Gambrills, Md.); sister, Elma Hodge; brother-in-law, Charles A. Henry Sr.; niece, Vivian J. Henry; cousins, Junie and Calma Gumbs (all of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands); special friends, Lois P. and Stewart Gross and Joanne Sullivan (New York); and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Granby’s Funeral Service, Inc., of Bronx, N. Y., with interment at Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, N.Y.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.granbysfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.