It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Henry, affectionately known as Merilwho, who died Jan. 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry; his son, Charley Dwayne Henry; and aunts, Idona and Janeva Harrigan.
Our beloved Charles is survived by his mother, Octavia Harrigan Francis; children, Janice Kerry Henry Burke, Kishorn Henry-Walker; special friends, Ms. Phyllis, Dorothea Edgecombe, Donna Knight, Shirley Vanterpool; grandchildren, Shemeca Henry, Ariel Edwards-Burton, Dwayne Henry, Shaquiel Henry, Ryeem Bennett, Kareem Bennett; great-grandchildren, Deveca Richards, Royalty Edwards, Tariq Carr, Brent Harrigan; in-laws, Lloyd Burke, Aharon Henry-Walker, Tishorn Burton; sisters, Veronica Harrrigan, Cathy Jeremiah, Ginelle Tabor, Donna "Dorn" Jeremi; brothers, Leo Henry, Denroy Harrigan, Carlos Harrigan; nieces, Karissa Henry, Narika Sweeney, Akiella Thomas, Akiella Thomas, Cherisa ”Shemeke” Harrigan, Jerrilyn “Nadia” Harrigan Rackel “Terry” Harrigan, Ginesha Harrigan, Nesa McCurdy, Jahara Harrigan, Orese Harrigan, Kiara Harrigan; nephews, Dane Henry, Michael Henry, Timothy Henry, Jovanny Harrigan, Jovanny Harrigan Jr., Quinton Scottland, Caleb Henry, Kaisen Henry; and aunts, Nesrine Williams, Ophela Carr, Helena Joseph, Merna Pigott.
He also leaves to mourn a host of other relatives and friends throughout the U.S., St. Croix and St. John, St. Thomas, Phyllis Massac and family, Dorothea Edgecombe and family, Donna Knight and family, Shirley Vanterpool and family, and Glenroy "Naddy" Browne and family; in Antigua, the Henrys, Calebs, Peles and Mckays of Old Road; the Harrigans of Bolans, Urlings, Old Road, Swetes, All Saints and English Harbour.
For the names of familes and friends who were not mentioned above it was not intentional. Charles Meril Henry left a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the first viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. , Thursday, March 3, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Friday, March 4, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home . The service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay, Eastern Cemetery.
