We announce the passing of Charles A. Henry better known as Wailler or Mr. Charles of Federicksted, St. Croix who died on June 29, 2023 at the age of 89.
Mr. Henry was preceded in death by wife, Louise B. Henry; mother, Albertha Andrews; father, Charles Henry; sisters, Elizabeth Canton-Petersen, Maria Henry McIntosh; brothers, Hamilton Tuitt, Christopher Lewis, Christian Henry.
Mr. Henry is survived by daughter, Vivian “Sunshine” Henry; son, Charles “Buddy” Henry; granddaughters, Sherese Potter, Chaprece L. Henry, Tiffany E.N. Henry, Tia I. Henry; great grandchildren, Samayah Potter, De’vonte Potter, Milani Jackson.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Memorial Moravian Church. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment: Memorial Moravian Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.