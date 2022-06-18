We regret to announce the passing of Charles S. Maynard, who died June 2, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Hyacinth Maynard; children, Marilyn, George, Joy, Abramson; brother, Roy Vernon Maynard; sisters-in-law, Rose Ferguson, Judy J. Maynard; grandchildren, Petrina Evans, Tracey Fleming, Solomon Rawlins, Cassandra Mu’min Jones, Vanessa Donovan, Denise Dominique, Jokuani Abramson, Jolik’qua Abramson; nephews and nieces, Lloyd E. Maynard II, Dora Molyneaux, Raissa Maynard, Asaunta Maynard, Swithun Ferguson, Purcell Ferguson, Randolph Duke, Ian Ferguson, Paul Ferguson, Franklin Fredericks, Dennis Merchant, Michael Jacobs, Garfield Welsh, Stephen Maynard, Mark Maynard, Bernice Hassell, Vernice Merchant, Pamela Maynard, Valarie Maynard, Lesa Maynard Anita Rice.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be held Wednesday, June 22, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bovoni Baptist Church with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.