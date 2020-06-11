The family of Charles Samuel Lynch announces the passing of our dearly beloved husband, father, brother and uncle who departed this life on May 28, 2020, at the age of 95.
He generously served his community as a well-known chef and caterer for more than four decades. Lynch was preceded in death by his son, Charles S. Lynch Jr.; sister, Elfrieda Browne; brother, Kenneth Lynch; and his parents, Ethel Reynolds and Simon Lynch.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hyacinth C. Lynch; daughters, Althea C. Lynch and Vincia Lynch Gordon; grandchildren, Khea C. Lynch, Kaleah C. Lynch, Candace C. Gordon and Christina C. Gordon; great-grandchildren, Kai C. Lynch and Maison M. Lynch; sisters-in-law, Emerald Samuel, Natalie Smalls, Cynthia Samuel and Kathleen Samuel; son-in-law, Warren P. Gordon Jr.; nieces, Mavis Mills, Andrea Ryan, Fernella Murphy, Michelle George, Sherry Ann Allen and Charmaine Mitchell; nephews, the Rev. Carlton A. Bridgewater, Walden Bridgewater, Wentworth Bridgewater, Samuel Ryan, Kenny Looby and Randolph V. Allen, III.
Special friends include Helen Nicholas, Thecla and Patrick Hanley, Ruth Vanderpool, Beverly Harvey-Mercer, Clayton Emanuel, Wintson Brunn, Irene Morris, Cynthia Hercules, Ercille Looby, Debbie Joseph, Elroy and Delores Brown, Kerisha Gill, Amy and Frederick Joseph, Urelca Baptiste, Shirley Monsanto, Louceta Hodge-Richardson, and Leann Gibbs.
The funeral service of the late Charles Lynch will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will follow immediately at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
People wishing to send tributes can do so by Friday, June 12, to tajilbaptiste@yahoo.com
Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas,
