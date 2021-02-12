The Hobson family regrets to announce the passing of Charles W. Hobson Sr., who died in Atlanta, Ga., on Feb. 3, 2021, at the age of 94.
Mr. Hobson retired from the Virgin Islands Health Department on Dec. 31, 1991. He also worked at the Virgin Islands Finance Department and the Virgin Islands Education Department for a total of 25-plus years of service to the government of the U. S. Virgin Islands.
Charles leaves to mourn his sons, Desmond Hobson Sr. and Charles Hobson Jr.; daughters, Hilarie Hobson-Berry, Julie Hobson-Sabino, Lucille Hobson, Avernelle Hobson and Sandra Hobson-Soberanis; brothers, Theodore Hobson, Frederick Hobson, Ira Hobson and Kenn Hobson; sisters, Doria Hobson, Violet Hobson-Wade, and Amorelle Hobson-Peters; sons-in-law, James Berry and Joseph Sabino; brother-in-law, Newton Peters; sisters-in-law, Beverly Hobson, Daphne Hobson, Judith Hobson, Yvonne Hobson; grandsons, Caydien Hobson, Colin Hobson Jr., Derrick Hobson Jr., Desmond Hobson Jr., Dikembe Hobson, Maliki Hobson, Yan Hobson, Steve Soberanis Jr., granddaughters, Gloria Berry, Melany Berry-Williams, Randi Foy, Chantelle Hobson, Ebony Hobson, Katie Hobson-Lake, Naimah Hobson-Khemalai, Nandi Hobson, Natasha Hobson, Sharon Hobson and Nicole Warrington; great-grandsons, Alfonzo Berry, Derrick Beverly, Tristian Dollar, Josiah Hobson, Messiah Hobson, Ryan Hobson, Ziare Hobson, Sierge Lake, Ashton Parker, Christopher Parker, Jordan Parker, Nicholas Parker, Kamari Simpson, Maddox Soberanis, Stefan Soberanis, John Williams Jr.; great- granddaughters, Lianna Franklin, Khyia Harris, Rachel Hobson, Isabel Lake, Ashlee Parker, Londyn Soberanis, and Jazmin Williams; great-great-grandson, Anthony Parker; great-great- granddaughters, Ava Berry, Amayah Cash, Arianna Parker; nieces, Ann Marie Hobson-Holder, Brittany Hobson, Denise Hobson, Farida Hobson, Jeniene Hobson, Monique Hobson, Denise Meade-Hill, Marcella Meade, Joanne Peters-Arneman, Joyette Peters-Gaines, Junenette Peters, Beverly Wade, Joy Wade-Lennon, Lesley Wade, and Sharon Wade-Taylor; nephews, Cabral Hobson, Justin Hobson, Richard Hobson, Rhondi Hobson, Carlstein Meade, Sylvester Meade, Esly Peters, Ethan Peters, Edward Reid Jr., Rodney Reid, Roger Reid, Ian Wade, Gary Wade, Melvin Warner.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road, Jonesboro, Ga., with Pastor Julie Sabino officiating. The first viewing will take place today from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. The second viewing will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment is at Camp Memorial Park.
All funeral attendees must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Legacy Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.