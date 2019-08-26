It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Charles Wesley Jones affectionately
known as “Boisie”. He is survived by his:
Wife: Mona Jones
Children: Whitney & Brittney Jones
Brothers: Dalton, Stanley, Ray, Larry, Calvin, Howard, & Steve Jones
Sisters: Judy Jones, Shirley Peters, & Cheryl Gage
Aunt: Esmie Stoutt
Uncles: Norwell Turnbull & Federick Jones
Adopted Brothers: Samuel Halbert & Denzil Clyne
Adopted Sisters: Muriel Jones-Archibald & Charlene Dawson
Brothers in Law: Charles Gage, Clyde Dublin, Lloyd Smith, Malvin Dawson, Preston Moore, Oliver Stephenson
Sisters in Law: Alethea Jones, Iona Jones, Diane Jones, Sharmain Jones, Tolanda Jones, Muriel Callwood, Mariel Smith, Moel Dawson, Mabel Dublin, Merle Carey, Marilyn Moore, Melberita Hodge, Millicent Stephenson
Special Friends: Cecil Forbes, Anthony Smalls, George Carty, Willis Fahie, & The When Band
Many cousins, nieces, nephews, too numerous to mention.
Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday August 31st, at Wesley Methodist Complex in Tutu with viewing from 8:30am-10:00am, services immediately following.
In Lieu of flowers a special collection will be made to benefit the restoration of the Wesley Methodist Church.
Interment: Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay
Ferry Arrangements have been made with Inter Island Ferry leaving West End to Red Hook at 8:00am and returning to West End from Red Hook at 3:30pm. Transportation will be provided to and from Red Hook Dock for persons wishing to attend from the BVI and St. John.
Once again, we announce the passing of Charles Wesley Jones affectionately known as “Boisie”
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of ST. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences please visit us at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
