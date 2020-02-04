Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Charles Wheatley Sr., also known as Doc, Uncle Buddy, Papa, Grandfather, Leon, My Father and Pops, who died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the age of 91 at his residence.
He is survived by his daughters. Bernice A. Denbow, Lorna D. Wheatley, Christine P. Greaux, Kathleen E. DeVaux, Aileen R. Wheatley, and Jenise A. Wheatley-Roberts; sons, Charles L. Wheatley Jr., Milton E. Wheatley Sr., Oral E. Wheatley, and Dean A. Wheatley Sr.; sister, Clarice Niles; brother, Richard Turnbull; sons-in-law, Louis Greaux and Alexx Roberts; sisters-in-law, Rehenia Romeo and Gwendolyn Williams; special nieces, Janet Harrigan and Edith Werts; 29 grandchildren, and many other great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing today, Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Christ Church Methodist (Market Square) from 9 to 10 a.m., with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences, please visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
