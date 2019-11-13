Charles Winford Thomas, also known as Tommy or Doc, died Nov. 3, 2019, at Schneider Hospital at the age of 81.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alphonsine Thomas; his three sons, Winford Thomas Sr., Lt. Barrington Thomas Sr. of the V.I. Police Department, and Marthford Thomas; his five daughters, Amifa Thomas-Connors, Angela Thomas, Ashtoreth Thomas-Wood, Ferdella Thomas-King and Danielle Thomas;
brothers, the Rev Dr. Bentley Thomas, Rendell Thomas, Paul “Joker” “Doc” Thomas, Jefferson Thomas; sisters, Neuvie Gumbs, Mamrie Thomas and Emily Thomas-Lake; sons-in-law, Francis Wood and Cuthbert “Cashbert” King Sr.; daughters-in-law, Carol Thomas and Narissa Thomas; sisters-in-law, Joycelyn Thomas, Juanita Thomas and Lillian “Rosa” Stanley; brothers-in-law, Davis Gumbs, Walter “Waldo” Stanley and Frederick “Juan” Stanley; 17 grandchildren, Barrika Thomas, Brianna Thomas, Barrington Thomas Jr., DeShonta Wood, Donell Wood, Cashina King, Cashyjah King, Cuthbert “CK” King Jr., Winford Thomas Jr., Winston Thomas, Douglas Connors, Noel Connors, Joel Browne-Connors, Abraham Connors, LA’Tisha Creque, O’Dean Challenger and Merritt Thomas; 16 great-grandchildren, Barrington Thomas III, Brielle Pickering, Dylan Green, D’Myah Green, Damir Green, Cash’don Merrick, Cameron Thomas, Ellarie Thomas, Anissa Connors, Aaron Connors, Abraham Connors Jr., Kion Connors, Kaiden Connors, Kashyla Connors, Genesis Connors and Abigail Connors; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Turnbull’s. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Bethel Baptist Missionary Church in Smith Bay with service immediately following. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
