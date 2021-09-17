Charlotte (Sawyer) Lacey, 88, of Gloucester, Mass., wife of the late Dr. Hamer Lacey, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, Mass.
She was born in Lynn, Mass., on March 23, 1933, daughter of the late Alan and Ruth (Anthony) Sawyer, and is pre-deceased by her brothers, Alan and Paul, both ordained Unitarian Universalist ministers.
A graduate of Northfield Academy in Northfield, Mass., she received her bachelor’s degree in education from Goddard College and a master’s degree in education from Tufts University.
Charlotte lived in New England most of her life but spent 25 years living and teaching in St. John, USVI, where she happily took her daily afterschool swim in the Caribbean. She enjoyed traveling all around the world, particularly later in life with Hamer after they found each other during a meeting at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. She was a talented amateur musician and could be heard playing her harp or singing in the church choir. An avid knitter, all of Charlotte's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren wore a sweater or two from her needles.
Charlotte was very involved in the civil rights movement, attending the 1963 March on Washington with her young family, and could be found at anti-war protests from the 1960s up through the 2000s.
She is survived by her children, Tasha Balsom; and her husband, David, of Concord, Mass., Lisa Conley of New Mexico, Nancy Liburd of St. John, USVI, Karl P. Fish and his companion Andi Cocito of Gloucester; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the name Charlotte Sawyer Lacey to the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church https://www.gloucesteruu.org
Arrangement by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, Mass. For online condolences, please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com
