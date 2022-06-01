The loving family of Cheryl Alicia Sealey White announces the end of her beautiful and productive journey on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the age of 74.
“A limb has fallen from the family tree that says, grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the dancing, the laughter, the beautiful life I lived while I was strong.”
Our beloved mother, sister and aunt Cheryl was born March 14, 1948, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. As a child, she attended Leonard Dober, Abraham Lincoln, and Charlotte Amalie High School, receiving her high school diploma in 1966. She also enrolled in business courses at College of the Virgin Islands. As an adult, Cheryl held several jobs, to include Lucy’ Supermarket, East End Taxi Stand as the friendly dispatcher, and the Virgin Islands Health Department’s Maternal Child Health Clinic where she retired after 26 years of dedicated service. Cheryl was known for her altruism and her kindness and concern that she invariably showed too others.
Cheryl is survived by her children, Sharon P. Stevens-Brown, Laverne L. Francis, and Tricia D. Sealey; siblings, Charles A. White Jr., Celestino A. White Sr., Clement, Clarence “Butchie Plow”, Sr., Colville, Clayton, Carmen, Charlene, Clarice, Daphne, and Doris White; Corine White-Lynch, Carolyn White-Hill, and Claudette White-Brann; grandchildren: Laquan L.K. Perez, Jimmy Ventura, Jr., Mario E. Abramson, Jr., Torian M.H. Martin, and Aron, Ashley and Aden Brown. Great grandchildren: Lasharel Perez, Ladell Perez, Jaiden, Jaylen, and Jayce Ventura, and Kellan Jace Abramson; sisters-in-law, Sally White, Ruthlyn White, Juel T. R. Molloy, Betty Frett, and Louisa White; step-siblings, Merle Mercer and Gwendolyn “Baba” Wheatley; numerous loving nieces, nephews and relatives to include the Acoy, Bailey, Carroll, and Senthill families of St. Croix, the Hodge family, and the Stevens, O’Neal, and Vanterpool families of Virgin Gorda; many caring and loving friends and neighbors, to include James and Dianna Hedrington, Janet Harrigan, Edna Warner, Jane Frett, Violet Cameron, Aurora Donovan, Ray and Diana Martínez, Lynette George, Pearline Lake, Naomi Springette Maduro, Albertha Frett, Sylvia Frett; and many other loyal and devoted friends too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. White Sr. and Marjorie Asta White-Stevens; four siblings, Keith White, Leila White-Figueroa, Eldridge Frett and Cordell Rhymer Sr.; two grandchildren, Lashawn Perez and Ladell Georges.
Join us as we celebrate the beautiful life of Cheryl Alicia Sealey White. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
The service is Saturday, June 11, beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Tributes and pictures should be sent to cherylwhitetributes@gmail.com. The deadline for submission of tributes is Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in our loved one’s honor to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, P.O Box 7386, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 00801-0386.
