Cheryl Alicia Sealey White
The loving family of Cheryl Alicia Sealey White announces the end of her beautiful and productive journey on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the age of 74.
“A limb has fallen from the family tree that says, grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the dancing, the laughter, the beautiful life I lived while I was strong.”
Our beloved mother, sister and aunt Cheryl was born March 14, 1948, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. As a child, she attended Leonard Dober, Abraham Lincoln, and Charlotte Amalie High School, receiving her high school diploma in 1966. She also enrolled in business courses at College of the Virgin Islands. As an adult, Cheryl held several jobs, to include Lucy’ Supermarket, East End Taxi Stand as the friendly dispatcher, and the Virgin Islands Health Department’s Maternal Child Health Clinic where she retired after 26 years of dedicated service. Cheryl was known for her altruism and her kindness and concern that she invariably showed too others.
Cheryl is survived by her children, Sharon P. Stevens-Brown, Laverne L. Francis, and Tricia D. Sealey; siblings, Charles A. White Jr., Celestino A. White Sr., Clement, Clarence “Butchie Plow”, Sr., Colville, Clayton, Carmen, Charlene, Clarice, Daphne, and Doris White; Corine White-Lynch, Carolyn White-Hill, and Claudette White-Brann; grandchildren: Laquan L.K. Perez, Jimmy Ventura, Jr., Mario E. Abramson, Jr., Torian M.H. Martin, and Aron, Ashley and Aden Brown. Great grandchildren: Lasharel Perez, Ladell Perez, Jaiden, Jaylen, and Jayce Ventura, and Kellan Jace Abramson; sisters-in-law, Sally White, Ruthlyn White, Juel T. R. Molloy, Betty Frett, and Louisa White; step-siblings, Merle Mercer and Gwendolyn “Baba” Wheatley; numerous loving nieces, nephews and relatives to include the Acoy, Bailey, Carroll, and Senthill families of St. Croix, the Hodge family, and the Stevens, O’Neal, and Vanterpool families of Virgin Gorda; many caring and loving friends and neighbors, to include James and Dianna Hedrington, Janet Harrigan, Edna Warner, Jane Frett, Violet Cameron, Aurora Donovan, Ray and Diana Martínez, Lynette George, Pearline Lake, Naomi Springette Maduro, Albertha Frett, Sylvia Frett; and many other loyal and devoted friends too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. White Sr. and Marjorie Asta White-Stevens; four siblings, Keith White, Leila White-Figueroa, Eldridge Frett and Cordell Rhymer Sr.; two grandchildren, Lashawn Perez and Ladell Georges.
Join us as we celebrate the beautiful life of Cheryl Alicia Sealey White. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
The service is Saturday, June 11, beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in our loved one’s honor to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, P.O Box 7386, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 00801-0386.
Victoria Meade-Hobson
Victoria Meade-Hobson, 91, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
She was born Dec. 4, 1930, on the island of Antigua, West Indies, and later emigrated to St. Thomas, USVI. She worked as a teacher for the V.I. Education Department at Lockhart Elementary School for 25-plus years until her retirement. After her retirement she moved to Atlanta, Ga., for several years and recently moved back to St. Thomas in December of 2021.
Victoria is survived by six children, Hilarie Hobson-Berry, Charles Hobson Jr., Julie Hobson-Sabino, Lucille (Ruthlyn) Hobson, Avernelle Hobson and Sandra Hobson-Soberanis; adopted daughters, Carlyna Allard and Lurrie Este; granddaughters, Gloria Berry, Melany Berry-Williams, Randi Foy, Alana Hobson, Chantelle Hobson, Ebony Hobson, Katie Hobson-Lake, Naimah Hobson-Khemalai, Nandi Hobson, Natasha Hobson, Sharon Hobson and Nicole Warrington-Ryland; grandsons, Caydien Hobson, Colin Hobson Jr., Derrick Hobson Jr., Desmond Hobson Jr., Dikembe Hobson, Maliki Hobson, Yan Hobson and Steve Soberanis Jr.
She is also survived by great-granddaughters, Lianna Franklin, Khyia Hobson, Rachel Hobson, Isabel Lake, Ashlee Parker, Londyn Soberanis and Jazzmin Williams; great-grandsons, Alfonzo Berry, Derrick Beverly, Tristian Dollar, Dy’Lantae Hobson, Josiah Hobson, Messiah Hobson, Ryan Hobson, Ziare Hobson, Sierge Lake, Ashton Parker, Christopher Parker, Jordan Parker, Nicholas Parker, Kamari Simpson, Maddox Soberanis, Stephan Soberanis and John Williams Jr.; great-great-granddaughters and grandson, Ava Berry, Amayah Cash, Arianna Parker and Anthony Parker; and sons-in-law, James Berry and Joseph Sabino; and other family and friends.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing will be from 10 to 10:55 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 17, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church at 253 A and C in Anna’s Retreat (Donoe Bypass Road) on St. Thomas. Interment will take place at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
