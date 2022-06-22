Cheryl Anita Harley, of Kingshill, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. She was 73 years old.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Iris Wells Harley; and father, Frederick Lambert Harley.
She is survived by her son, Corbin Jerome Webster; sister, Mary L. Harley; adopted sister, Angelita “Nitty” Gautier; brothers, Raymond A. Harley, John A. Harley; sisters-in-law, Barbara Harley, Lorna Prosper Harley; nieces, Nicole L. George, Cheré Harley, Gabrielle Harley, Tai Moneé Harley; nephews, Jacques Harley, Raymond Harley Jr.; great-nephews, Malik O. Harris, Christian Fletcher; godchildren, Kishma Pickering, Milton Payne II; cousins, Lawrence Benjamin, Liston and Ackie Harley, Aubrey Harley, Roselin Thompson, Laurel Harley, Lucinda “Tiny” Todman, Lorraine Harley Schuster, Lauris Harley Lawrence, Holman Harley Jr., Laverne Harley Matthias, Julien Harley, Hilda Harley, Daphne Harley, Lawrence Benjamin Jr., Sean Benjamin, Anthony and Cathy Harley, René Harley Mosley, Lorena Harley, Ewart “Boo” Harley Jr., Vivian Harley Furet, Julice Harley Holder, Jaurel Harley, Ali Harley, Yvette Gumbs, William Wade Sr., William “Junie” Wade Jr., Kenneth and Aileen Marsh, Travis Harley, Trevor Harley, Dwayne “Fruddy” Harley, Micah Harley, Honoré Kirkland-Smith, Aaron Hodge, Doug and Don Marsh, Ruby Amey, Eldra Drew, Dolores Nibbs, Rita Wheatley, Edris Callwood, Jacqueline Callwood, Charlene Bastian Chinnery, Doreen Lewis, Carol Smith Powell, Carla Todman, Raphael Edwards, Gerry Simon, Rudy Harley, Antonio Steele, Yvonne Wells, Warren Wells Jr., Margaret Wells, Dionne Wells Hedrington, Maurice Wells, Alecia Wells, DeJongh Wells, Clarence Stephenson, Cassandra Foy, Maria Wesselhoft; special friends; and family too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 24, on St. Croix at The Way of Cross Baptist Church in Catherine’s Rest. Pre-service tributes are from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. Colorful attire or madras may be worn at the memorial service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.