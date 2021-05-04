Family and friends are sadly advised of the passing of Cheryl Brathwaite.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Liston “Nant” Brathwaite; mother, Elisa Fenner; father, Lawrence Carty; and brother, Kelvin “Kelly “Hodge.
She was survived by daughters, Nia and Neikia Brathwaite; grandkids, Ny’Kebo Warner, Cekijah Bonelli, NySiah Warner and Kiyan King Roebuck; stepmother, Emmy Ermina Carty; stepchildren, Ariel Brathwaite Evans, Dale and Kela Brathwaite; sisters, Lydia Boynes, Lizabeth “Celia” Hodge Wilson, Lynette Smith Squiabro, Ameedah Mumin and Delorez Carty Night; brothers, Dale Carty Sr., Dalton Carty Sr., Gilbert L. Carty, Julius Carty; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kenneth and Alma Hermon, Wilburn and Myra Smith, Olivine Brathwaite, Zandra Ritter, Corine Brathwaite and Rashid Makonnen, Nytha Brathwaite, Franklin and Charlene Brathwaite, Olga Hodge, Josefa Carty and Edita Carty; special nieces and nephews, Lori and Clifton Boynes, Twenesha Hodge, Hector Squiabro, Sharifah Dewindt, Shaness Thomas, Kiara and Alyssa Hodge, Joseph Wilson Chanika and Akil Brathwaite, Nesta Thomas, Derica Carty, Tiffany Carty and more too numerous to mention; great nieces and nephews, Chardonnay and Shaquan Tyson, Kareem, Qeion and Jevon Boynes; great-great-nephew, Kaden Boynes; special cousins, Letrisse Abbot, Linda Gerard, Sherise Smith, Seaside Inn Family, Kelvin Fenner, Neita Batiste, Ilka Webster, Doris Carty and Kishema Hodge; special friends, Clemencia White, Dian Tyson, Celestino White Sr., Godfrey “Buck” and Myrtle Lennard, Aloma Claudia Frett, Antonetta Archibald, Raymond and Winefred Francis, Charles Todman, Judith Smith, Ceceil Gerard and Berecia Maduro, Colette White Amaro, Gail Galloway, Aloma Barnabas and family, the Crabbe family.
The first viewing is 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing is from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Lutheran Church of the Reformation, with the service at 10 a.m. at the same church.
The funeral is entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
