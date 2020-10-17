It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cheryl Pearlene Kuntz on Sept. 25, 2020.
She was survived by her sons, Mike and Wakahn Heyliger; and daughter, Talisha Joseph.
She was also survived by her father, Alphonso Mitcham; brothers, Clyde and Eric Milliner, Keryl Connor, and Elvis Matthews; sisters, Kimrah Connor and Onika Fraser; sisters-in-law, Necola Davis, Robbie Matthews and Michelle Milliner; brother-in-law, Ray Fraser; aunts, Agnes Thomas, Melda Francis, Avril Williams, Petronella and Ursula Thomas; uncle, Gabriel Thomas; nieces, Lovia, LaRashana, LaRakishma, LaRaTisha, LaRakesha, Lukrisha, Shamika, Shaniqua, April and Madison Milliner, Keryline Connor, Victoria Johnson, Jewell Henley and Kimmoy Matthews; nephews, Clyde Jr. Leshorn, Leshoi, Victor Jr., Shane, Keshorn, Nathaniel, Shaquani and Malachi MiIliner; Nikkai and Raysean Mitcham; Keryl Jr. and Kyzaiah Connor; and Kennon Matthews and Richard Stuckey.
She was also survived by special cousins, Bernadette Melendez, Angela Campbell, Rose Lake, Rozel Thomas-Debose and Naomi Connor; special friends, Janice Freeman, Shanika Stapleton, Della Thompson, Shanika Charles, Marie Vanterpool, Althea Esprit, Charmaine Joseph, Maria Richardson, Sandra Hodge and Harriette Monsanto.
Cheryl was also survived by a host of relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are advised of Cheryl’s homegoing celebration. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the established public mandates the family reminds all attendees to wear masks and adhere to social distancing and other safety guidelines.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Oct. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel. The second viewing will be Friday, Oct. 23, at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel. Due to capacity restrictions the service will be limited to family and close friends. For the benefit of supporters and well-wishers who will not be able to attend the service it will be livestreamed on Turnbull’s Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family is requesting lively colors to be worn as Cheryl always enjoyed celebrating life. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1 following the service. Tributes for the booklet may be emailed to Cheryltributes@gmail.com. Deadline for submission is today.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
