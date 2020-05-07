Chester S.G. Paul of Grenada, a former resident of St. Thomas, passed away in New York on April 16, 2020, at age 68.
Paul is a former employee in the Lt. Governor’s Office and also worked for Hamilton Survey.
He was a member of the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church in Contant.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emelda Frederick, a former MCH employee and midwife at the St. Thomas hospital. She was also an Assembly of God congregant.
He left to mourn, Cynthia Huggins, who is his adopted mother.
He was also survived by his children, Rosevelt, Christopher, Jeremy, Paula JudyAnn, Rani and Tiki; many siblings, including Pam, Claudette and Raphael; grandchildren, Christie, Chris Jr., Christian, Juaniya, Jamual, Tyler, Darion and Zanaysia; three daughters-in-law; godfather to many, many nieces and nephews, Khaalida, Mike Jr., James, Andre, Kareem, Chioma; others in the U.S., U.K. and Grenada; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in the U.K., U.S., and Grenada and Trinidad.
The funeral is set for Saturday, May 9, at the Caribbean Funeral Home. A private interment in is at Carnarsie Cemetery.
The family thanks everyone for the prayers and condolences extended in this time of bereavement.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.