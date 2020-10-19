Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Chet E. Heyliger on Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 63 in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sherwood “Bulldog” Heyliger.
Chet Heyliger was survived by his mothers, Berecia Lewis and June Heyliger; children, Nicole Heyliger, Jomari Johns-Heyliger, Keima Thomas; grandchildren, Zackari Pullins, Ja'moi Heyliger; aunts, Berecia Lewis, Yvonne Warner, Merril Percell, Bernice Thomas Heyliger, Ingrid Weeks Moore; uncles, Sedric Heyliger, Melvin "Macko" McBean, Alvis Vanterpool; brothers, Sherwood "Putty" Heyliger, Derek Heyliger, Eustace "Dondi" Grant, Sean Smith; sisters, Claudette Heyliger, Barbara Heyliger, Patricia Leonard, Alecia Thomas-Carty, Lauren Heyliger Woods, Sherlaine Heyliger, Simone Heyliger, E'Thegra Joseph-Symonette, Allison Heyliger; and cousins, Simone Canton, Glenn “Milo" Francis, Desiree Francis Harrigan, Bonnie Moron, Wayne Sprauve, Celise McBean Kean, Ashley (Tattan) Donadelle, Debbie Sprauve Martin.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Celestial Chapel of Hurley Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Celestial Chapel-Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health guidanced, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. And the gatherings cannot exceed 50.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message on www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.