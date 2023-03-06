Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Chezni Renee Nicholas on Feb. 10, 2023 at the age of 31. She was born on August 4, 1991.
She is survived by her parents, Dina Thomas-Alford and Charles Nicholas; sisters, Rochell Alford, Denea Forbes, and Bonika Bartlette; brothers, Roderick Alford Jr, Calvin Bartlette, and DeVante Bartlette; aunts, Denise Thomas-Jacobs and Darlene Thomas; uncles, Dean Thomas Sr, Dale Thomas Sr, Dexter Thomas, Derrick Thomas Sr, Dwight Thomas Sr, and Darcy Thomas Sr.; nieces and nephews, Roshawn Alford, Makaiya Woodrup, Kahleya Alford, Kacee Alford, Kenniyah Alford, Rakim Alford, Royce Alford, Dandre Liburd, Aliesha Simon, Kai Bartlette, Talia Bartlette, JeNea Lake, Romanie Alford, Robarie Alford, and Amiyah Simon; cousins, DeAnne Thomas-Manuel, Wilfred Correa, Dale Thomas Jr, Dwayne Thomas, Dean Thomas Jr, Delsa Thomas-Christian, Richard Jacobs Sr, Suelaysha Correa, Darkisha Thomas-Hyacinth, Wilfredo Thomas, Darcy Thomas Jr, DeShawn Thomas, Jeneally Correa, Dwight Thomas Jr, Denique Thomas, Jonathan Jacobs, Ahmed Thomas, Denesha Thomas, Abneliz Correa, D’kwon Thomas, Demoy Thomas, Aubrey Thomas, Edwin correa Jr, Alanna Jacobs, Daisha Thomas, Darcaja Thomas, Derrick Thomas Jr, Delaysha Thomas, Danel Thomas, D-Andra Thomas, Mekhi Thomas, and Darcia Thomas. Alaysha Correa, Kwanye Jarvis, De-Naysha Thomas, Daysha Thomas, LeeRon Christian, Ledisi Liburd, Jenellle Jacobs, Liham Manuel, Dale Thomas III, Dylan Thomas, Zion Jacobs, Leena Christian, Auria Correa, Alyssa Correa, Amaris Correa, Lamar Liburd, Dajahni Thomas, Avari Hyacinth, and Tuomyra Thomas; sister-in-law, Crystal Haynes-Alford and Palice Bartlette.
She is also survived by the Abbot family, Thomas family, Smith family, Sprauve family, Powell Family and Meyers family, and many more that are too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Cruz Bay-St. John Seventh Day Adventist Church. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences, or to share a special memory, please visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.