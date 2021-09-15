Chola Chloe Cordelia Hodge was born on March 22, 1940, and died Aug. 22, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvie A. Hodge; mother, Inez O. Hodge; daughter, Susan Jacobs; sister, Cassandra Brathwaite; brothers, O. Antonio Hodge and Lubiel Hodge; nephews, Kevin Brathwaite and Rodney Brathwaite; niece, Anita Smith; and brothers-in-law, Tyrone Brathwaite and Rudolph Brathwaite.
She is survived by her sons, Louis Simeon and Lawrence “Larry” Larsen Sr.; daughter, Laverne Joseph; brother, Dennis Hodge (New York); and sisters, America Smith (New York), Thyra Muhammad (New York), Delita Brathwaite (Florida), Delores Hodge (St. Thomas) and Valerie Hodge (New York); daughters-in-law, Florencia Simeon and Beryl Larsen; brother-in-law, James M. Watley Sr.; grandchildren, Laymonique Wiles, Larissma Jacobs, Lashawn Saddler, Latrell Jacobs, Kareema Simeon, Bahja Kareem Simeon (Helen Simeon), Kiyaymba “Kai” Simeon and Kasaan Simeon; great-grandchildren, Lashea Jacobs, Kiyrah Simeon, Kadreya Simeon and Cameron Whitfield; great-great-grandchildren, Kaylani Simeon and Parnell, Khylani Simeon; nieces and nephews, Evelina Hodge, Deborah Hodge, Barbara Hodge, O Antonio Hodge Jr., Gerald Hodge, William “Slim” Smith, Ronald “Worm” Brathwaite, Jennifer Brathwaite-Bryant, Joe L. “Myekka” Smith, Patricia Smith, Antonio “Tony” Smith, Linda Smith-Simon, Ida Smith, Sheree D. Gladden, Troy D. Gladden, Phillip Torrence, Malik Muhammad, Sabree Muhammad-Webb, Michelle “Shelly” Hodge, Troy Hodge, Fatimah Brathwaite, Monifah Brathwaite-Cross, Fehmee Brathwaite, Tafari Brathwite, Dionne Watley-Adger, James “Watto” Watley Jr., La’Starr “Starry” Watley, Sunika Williams, Makijah Hodge, Xavier “J’Beth” Harrigan, Nat’Tisha Anderson-Hopkins, De’Lisa “Dimples” Harrigan, and Zaria Johnson; Matthias, Meyers, Miller and Dalmida families; and many other relatives and friends.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
The second viewing is at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Memorial Moravian Church with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Memorial Moravian Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating in the church is limited to family and close friends. The viewing and service can be seen on Memorial Moravian's Facebook page and on YouTube.
