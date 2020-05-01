Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Christian Beaupierre, better known as Clem, who died April 12, 2020, at the age of 58.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Joseph.
Christian Beaupierre is survived by his wife, Claron Beaupierre; daughters, Ginelle Beaupierre-Francis, Chrissy Beaupierre, Chelsie Beaupierre, Camryn Beaupierre; granddaughter, Ah’Myah Beaupierre-Francis; son-in-law, Kamalee Francis; sister, Loretta Graham; brothers, Anthony and Pierre Allan, Lucius Jno Baptiste (John Mingo), Joseph St. Amine, Francis (Masterville) ; aunt, Theresa Jno Finn; uncle, Garnet Beaupierre; cousins, Peter, Khalid, Alexander, Chaucer and Brendaleen Beaupierre, Ronnie, Davidson, Rohan, Lucia, Mya, Miranda, Avalina, Joey Giraudel, Lloyd Antonie, Sonia Athanaze; nieces, Theodelle, Sabrina, Shana, Tricia, Lycian, Lydia, Juliette, Judith, Paula, Onica, Yasmin, Janna, Vern, Lushian; nephews, Aldin, Craig, Imran, Rickson, Bert, Owen, Neville, Chris; grandnieces, Theresa, Daveline, Lydinel, Leanna, Mahala, Mahalia, Qwamine, Makalia, Matalia, Maika, Chardelle, Dernika, Alicia, Ashma, Lawn, Ashton, Iyanna, Jeylisa, Lyannisha, Jessiana, Shadel; grandnephews, Dave, Daillion, Ashton, Tariq, Malik, Jason, Abijah, Ochima, Trai, Ajani, Ja’Qwan, Ja’Keem, Ja’Han; great-grandnieces/nephews, Viviana, Moana, Shermika, Karvanie; brothers-in-law, Moses Graham, Alexis Francois, Osbert Philip, Clive, Clay, Royce, Clitus, Claytus, James, Jefford, and Junior Joseph, Ambrose Hilton, Jerome Sabaroche; sisters-in- law, Paulina, Andreth, Roseline, Jacquline, Dorabella, Shervelle, Lucia, Clara, Avril, Victoria, Zilla, Clavia, Wavney, Kezia, Fernnilia and Marven; close friends, Alex Lewis, Anthony Jno Baptiste (Gabbo), Cecilia and Fitz Vigilant, Keisha Thompson, Alpha Millard, Syms Xavier, Clem Rolle, Pastor Angela Rawlins, Christian Unity Church family, staff at Mountain Top, Donna Daniel, Collins Joseph Sr.; and others too numerous to mention.
The funeral service for Christian Beaupierre will be Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Christian Unity Church at 6B Gamble Gade in Savan.
The first viewing will be Friday, May 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Celestial Chapel, Hurley Funeral Home. The second viewing will be at Christian Unity Church, Savan, from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following at 10 a.m.
