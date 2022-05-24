The family of the late Christian Lindqvist is saddened to announce his passing on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was 86 years old.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Chardon; father, Cyril A. Lindqvist; and son, Christian Lindqvist Jr.
Christian Lindqvist was born in St. Croix on July 24, 1935, and attended local Catholic schools.
He worked in St. Croix in various trades, doing surveying, masonry, general construction, building his own stone house while maintaining a farm with chickens, sheep, goats, and many pets.
When he was young, Christian enjoyed hunting and driving motorcycles. Christian enjoyed partying, especially on birthdays and Christmas holidays.
Christian is survived by his companion, J. Magras; daughter, Janytsie Saldana; son-in-law, Benjamin Saldana; sisters, Jacqueline Caldwell and Clara Checkley; special friend, Michael Carmichael; grandchildren, Jewels Lindqvist, Brandon Lindqvist, and Saul Saldana; nephew, Edgar Eberhardt and spouse, Analiz Eberhardt; great-nephew, Edgar Eberhardt Jr.; special niece, Debbie Lindqvist; the Berry family (St. Thomas) and the Hartman family (St. Thomas); many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Visitation services are provided by Schuster’s Crematorium, LLC, located at 139 Castle Coakley, Suite 5, Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Wednesday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The family requests that everyone wear masks or face covering due to COVID-19.
Cremation services are entrusted to Schuster’s Crematorium, LLC.
