We announce the passing of Mrs. Christine Augusta James, who died peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2022. She was 94 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bentura Remcom James.
She is survived by her four children, George “Berris” James, Hubert “Wazah” James, Goldine “Patsy James,” and Dr. Delores Corinne James. She also leaves to mourn her surviving siblings, Yvonne Martin, Pearlina Greenaway and Helenora Joseph of Antigua.
She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Isheba James, Sharifah James, Wazah James, Anniqua James, Wahki James, and Anelia James. She had one great-granddaughter, Zakiyah Venzen.
The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. The family requests that attendees wear yellow. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle in Estate Tutu. Interment will be Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
