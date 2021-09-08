Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Christobelle Hermina Tonge Leonard on Aug. 12, 2021, at the age of 97.
Christobelle Hermina Tonge Leonard was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John and Henrietta Tonge; husband, Richard Leonard; brothers, John Sheridan, William and Emanuel Tonge; sisters, Ineta Tonge Jarvis, Suzannah Knight Tonge, Pauline Elenora Tonge Prince, Iola Tonge Pigott, and Janeann Tonge; nieces, Martha Adams and Cynthia Williams; nephews, Jim, Keith, Charles and Griffith Sheridan, John Tonge and James Adams; brothers-in-law, Walter Prince and Hercules Jarvis; great-nephews, Harim Prince and Cuthbert Anthony, Mackie Anthony; grandson-in-law, Everette Cranberry; and uncles, Enoch and Romic Appleton.
Christobelle left to mourn three sons, Eddie Williams (Antigua) and Omega and Reginald Williams (St. Thomas); and daughter, Mrs. Carmelita Jarvis Wiltshire (California); sister, Mayna Tonge (USA): brother, Alexander, aka Alex, Manta Tonge (Rosemarie); 23 grandchildren, including special granddaughter Jacqueline Cranberry, special grandson, Albert Williams, and Jamie Lewis, Jamie Williams, Laverne, Sandra, Michelle and Jasmine Williams, Randolph Jr., Rudolph, Camie, Renee, Candida, Romar, Cherise, Chelsea and Citra Wiltshire and also many great-grandchildren too numerous to mention; son-in-law, Randolph Wiltshire; nieces, Margarette Hastings, Albertine Francis, Roselyn Sheridan Ailsteen, Cora and Ferrence Tonge, Alicia Prince Tyson, Elizabeth Stevens, Camelita Rawlins, Avenelle Tonge, Sandra Tonge, Agatha Adams Burnette, Marianne Tonge Williams, Lao Louis McKay and family; nephews, Roy Sheridan, Myrel, aka “Super T” Tonge, Jamie, aka “Dowla,” Lloyd, aka “Whaler,” Myron and Tyrone, aka “Poupe” Prince, also Alexander, aka “Alex” Tonge Jr.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Janice Drew, Pastor Keith Miller, Jacqueline, Allevare and Suzette Francis, Dianne, Jennifer and Gifford Stevens, Anthony Lee, Carl and Carla Samuel, Syanno Venzen, Pauline Tonge, Jeliah Tonge, Phipps, Kenya Tonge, Owen Prince Asha, Shaney and Shamal Rawlins, Neysa Tonge, Shameed, Shuntal, Kasim, Keyan and Karim Roberts, Jakoid, Saihinley Fishelle and Maechan Tonge, Nestra Sheridan; cousins, Livingston Appleton, Petrunella Anthony, John Boy; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Tonge; special friend, Sister Bridgewater and Sister Ralph, and the Wesleyan Holiness Church congregation.
She was also related to the Tonge, Appleton, Ambrose, Bachelor, Pryce and the Carlise family in Antigua, U.K., USA and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Christobelle also left to mourn many relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Friday, Sept. 10, at Wesleyan Holiness Church in Contant. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19)protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
