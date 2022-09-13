It is with great sadness that the family of Christophine Salomie “Loma” King regrets to announce her passing.
Christophine died at the age of 90 in her home on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford King; brothers, Joseph Martin, Albelto Martin, and Lorenzo Lawrence; sisters, Melvina Joseph, Winifred Martin and Estella Hunte; brothers-in-law, Dr. Peter King, David “Nattie” King, James King, Leonard King and Edmond King; sisters-in-laws, Viola Gload, Ernestine Techuera, Eileen King and Daisy Bellony.
She is survived by her sons, Julio U.B. King, Delvin King and Dr. Rudolph King; daughters, Naomi Penn, Judith Botchway, Norine King; daughters-in-law, Shirley Lake-King and Phyllise King; adopted daughters, Reneé “Pinkey” T. Rogers-Victor and Doreen Hendrickson; sisters, Glendora Martin, Catherine Anthony and Idona Jacobs; grandchildren: Cherise Penn, Shenita Penn, LaVelle King, Julio King II, Gary Xavier, Gregory Xavier, Norine T. King, Lauren King, Denise Botchway; adopted grandchildren, Raunté Jordan, Ryél Silcott; great-grandchildren, Shiloh Xavier, Syair Xavier, Gabriel Xavier, Cameron King and Syion Xavier; adopted great-grandchildren, Priston Allan, R'Myiah Isaac, R'Yon Isaac; brothers-in-law, Phillip Anthony, Caswall Jacobs, Hugh Marshall Sr.; sisters-in-law, Lola King, Blondell King, and M. Naomi Marshall; special niece-in-law, Michaelrose Ravalier; special nephews-in-law, Earl King, David King, Dr. Rudolph (Rudye) King and Moleto Smith.
There are other relatives and friends too numerous to mention, but the family would like to acknowledge Kent Daniel, Nii Botchway, Salomie Parson, Errol Benjamin, Harriett Hamilton, Emmanuel LeTang, Aline Francis, Delia Barrott, Gertude Spratt, Maisie Harvey, Marinella Walwyn, Margarita Allen and Edith Rhymer.
The first viewing will be Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 9 to 10 a.m. with service beginning at 10 a.m. at the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services in St. Thomas.
