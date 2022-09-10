Christophine Salomie, also known as Loma King, died Sept. 3, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Martin; mother, Victoria Martin; and husband, Clifford King; former son-in-law, Dale Penn; brothers, Lorenzo Lawrence, Albelto Martin, Joseph Martin; sisters, Melvina Joseph, Winnifred Martin, Estella Hunte; brothers-in-law, Dr. Peter King, MD, David “Nattie King, James King, Leonard King,Edmond King; sisters-in-law, Viola Gloade, Ernestine Techeira, Eileen King, Daisy Bellony; nieces, Judith Joseph, Priscilla Allen; and nephews, Bevon Martin.
She was survived by her sons, Julio U.B. King, Delvin King, Dr. Rudolph King; daughters, Naomi (King) Penn, Judith (King) Botchway, Norine King; adopted daughter, Renee (Pinky) Rogers; grandchildren, Cherise Penn, Shenita Penn, LaVelle King, Norine T. King, Julio U.B. King, II, Gary Xavier, Gregory Xavier, Lauren King, Denise Botchway; great- grandchildren, Shiloh Xavier, Syair Xavier, Gabriel Xavier, Sion Xavier and Cameron King; former son-in-law, Dale Penn, Nii Adjiri Botchway; daughters-in-law, Shirley Lake-King, Phyllis King; sisters, Glendora Martin, Catherine Anthony, Idona Jacobs; brothers-in-law, Phillip Anthony, Caswall Jacobs, Hugh Marshall; sisters-in-law, Lola King, Blondell King; nieces, Vanessa Edwards Caleb, Cynthia Joseph King, Lorraine Joyce, Lovina Joseph, Valerie Joseph, M. Zerilda Joseph, Sonia Martin, Burnelle Hunte Bradshaw, Junella Allen, Judith Joseph, Avondale Fabien, Antoinette Jean, Jollene Jacobs Imhoff, Toy-Anne Jacobs Frederick and S. Toriah Jacobs; nephews, Radfield Lawrence, Conray Lawrence, Bradley Joseph, Eugene Joseph, Earl Martin, Leon Forde, Byron Hunte, Bertwin Hunte, Beresford Hunte, Brantley Hunte, Bertwin Martn, Anthonyson Anthony, Alwin Anthony, Judson Martin, Jeffrey Martin and Homer Jacobs; and great-nieces and nephews and other relatives too numerous to mention; special friends, Margarita Allen, Delia Barrott, Mr. and Mrs. Cannonier, Norma Edwards, Aline Francis, Mr. and Mrs. Emmanuel Letang, Gertude Spratt, Corene Thomas and Marinella Walwyn.
The first viewing is Monday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is Sept. 13, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Shiloh 7th-day Adventist Church with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.