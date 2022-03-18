Cindy C. Barry
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Cindy C. Barry announces her passing on March 8, 2022, at the age of 60, after a brief illness.
Cindy worked for the Virgin Islands government for more than 35 years, the last 20-plus years with the Finance Department. She received many accolades for her years in service and will be remembered for her compassion, dedication, and excellent disposition.
Cindy was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Francisca Barry and Eglantine Matthews; and her grandfathers, John Henry Barry and John Berry.
She is survived by her parents, Reuben Barry and Pearlina Barry; daughter, Charisma DeFreitas; grandchildren, De’Vaunte Ledee, DeJanique Ledee and Sole Chinnery; life partner, Angel Christian; great-grandson, De’Ante Campbell; two sisters, Carolyn C. Barry-Duncan, Coral C. Barry-Guerrero; nephew, Michael LeBron; brothers-in-law, Carlton D. Duncan Jr. and Santo Guerrero; uncle, Melvin “Malcom” Hodge; aunts, Mavis Hodge-Smith, Rita Magras-Parker, Essetta Barry; cousins, Cheryl Potter, Alicia Potter, Culvette Potter, Claudette Potter, Denise Magras-Grant, Monique Magras, Rene Magras, Kirk “Bundy” Magras, Melise Smith, Liston Denzel Barry, Maxime Barry, Lorelei Barry, April Michelle Barry-Samuel, Roxanne Barry-Gleeson, Tamisha Smith, Seon “Andy” Sommersall-Barry, Simone “Nicky” Sommersall-Barry, Shawn Perez, Shane Perez, Malcolm Hodge, Monique Hodge, Celina Hodge of U.K., Debbie Matthews, Carla Matthews, Carol Matthews, Ashworth Matthews, Leon Matthews, Steadman Matthews, Tony Matthews and Joan Matthews; Robert Richards, Gregory Richards, Jennifer Richards-Blake and Elaine-Dale-Darity (of Atlanta); special friend, Dan Hurley; and many other second cousins, family, and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Thursday, March 31, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be at the Christchurch Methodist Church on Friday, April 1, from 9:30 a.m., followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at the Western Cemetery No. 2.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
To share a special memory or tribute please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.