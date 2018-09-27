Clara Theresa Evans, affectionately known as Terri, of La Grande Princesse, Christiansted, St. Croix, unexpectedly slipped away on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla., after suffering a stroke.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. George's Botanical Gardens. Interment will be private.
She was 57 years old. Terri was a loving wife, mother, and dedicated educator. She was born on Jan. 3, 1961, on St. Croix to David Jr. and Carmen Canegata and worked for 30 years as a schoolteacher, with most of those years spent at Ricardo Richards Elementary School. She was fiercely dedicated to her husband and children, and loved traveling to visit her only grandson. Terri was one of kindest people you could ever meet. She opened up her heart and gave her time to many in the short time she was with us. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Cornelius Duncan Evans; mother, Carmen Maria Canegata; daughters, Alexandrya Gabrielle Black, Rebekah Phyllis Solomons; sons, Robert Melvin Evans, Jordan William Patrick Evans; grandson, Judah Cornelius Black; sons-in-law, Corey Black, Joel Solomons; daughter-in-law, Ani Evans; sisters, Dianne Canegata O'Reilly, Yvette Canegata-Jones; brother, John Canegata; sisters-in-law, Shenneth Canegata, Thays Rodriguez Canegata, Maresa Fanelli, Patricia Evans; brothers-in-law, Rudy O'Reilly, Chris Jones, RR Evans, William Evans; nieces, Nicole Canegata, Jessica Canegata, Shayna Johansen, Faith Powell, Zoe Powell, Jenna Canegata, Melina Sophinos, Rochelle Walker; nephews, David Mychal Canegata, Andre Canegata, Justin Powell, Joshua Powell; aunts, Melba C. Biggs, Carmen Lydia Martinez; extended family, Rosita Rivera, Wayne Powell, Kaye Harrington Evans.
She is also survived by beloved members of the Evans, Canegata, Motta, McDonald, Weber, Biggs, and Martinez families; good friends including Jerri Farrante, Gita Fangmann, Lisa Rose Bough, and Mei-Ching Chiu; the Ricardo Richards community; and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
