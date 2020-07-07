Clarence Henry Williams
We regret to announce the passing of Clarence Henry Williams, who died June 23, 2020.
The viewing and service will be held Friday, July 10, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The body will be cremated. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Lolita George; sons, Theoville “Tony” Williams and Franco Williams; daughters, Nioka Irish and Shanika Davis; stepdaughter, Shirma C. George; grandchildren, Shelcy Hodge, Isaiah and Elijah Davis, Shadaisha, Tarina and Janeh Irish, Ty and Tien Riley, and Gracin, Keyonna, Janet, Arias and Antwone Williams; brothers, Walter Benjamin and Vernon “Zobah” Williams; sisters, Eugenie Williams, Carmen Williams, Louise Williams and Carmelita Abdullah; brothers-in-law, Basim Abdullah, Kelvin Hodge, Wilfred Hodge, Charles (Andy) Hodge, Godfrey Hodge, Thomas Turnbull and Rico June; sisters-in-law, Beaulah Williams, Lucy “Veronica” Williams, Doreen Owens, Bernice Turnbull, Sybil Hodge Trelawney Hodge, Eleanor Hodge, Wanda Hodge and Shirley Hodge; special nieces, Adlyn Williams and Ameka Hydman, Theresa Penn; special nephew, Donald “Ducks” Cole; sons-in-law, Ian Davis; daughter-in-law, Linda Williams; special friends, Ashley Ritter, Wade Smith, Archie and Eurinice Christian, Lyndon and Shirley Nichols, Geraldo “Banner” Barry, Anniebelle Skelton, Lucia Benjamin, Diana Benjamin, Lionel “Sam” Brown, Worrel Nero, Keithly Nero, Paul George, Leroy and Mercia Wallace, Romaline Joseph, Calvin Esdale, Monty and Youlanda Davis, Edna Pole, Donna Bassue, Roosevelt David, John Hypolite, Jerry Malone, Devon Park, Brooks and Maggie Selkdridge and Allistor McMaster; and caretakers, Theresa Penn, Zenaida Madiwo and Luisa Dinamling.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
