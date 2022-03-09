We regret to announce the passing of Clarence M. Brooks Sr., who died Feb. 23, 2022.
The first viewing will be held Monday, March 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Tuesday, March 15 from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow immediately after at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The body will be cremated.
He is survived by his sons, Clarence Brooks Jr. and Cloyd “Ohndhae” Marlin; daughters, Patricia Greir and Shermel Brooks, Keischa, Kishma and Kishna Brooks; brothers, Bishop Evan Brooks, Pastor Victor Brooks, Kenneth Brooks, Ashton Brooks, Justin Brooks and Curtis Rey; sisters, Heather Williams, Eugene Taji, Marva Brooks, Eudine Rey-Cox and Judith (Cynthia) Reid; grandchildren, Kavaj and Kavaughn Connor, Jaznique and Tykai BrooksK’myah Ortiz, Kjei Seondre and K’jenique Sejonae Gumbs, K’yanique Lee, Maisha, Ohmani, Caiyden and Caryssa Marlin, Jamelia and Jamya Mays and Darrion and Detrique Lawrence; brothers-in-law, Pastor John Williams, Alfred Finch Sr., Eustace Horsford and Conrad Gumbs; sisters-in-law, Anna Brooks, Wanda Brooks, Sonia Brooks, Morleen Lewis-Brooks, Giovanna Brooks, Jennifer Rey, Dorothy Brooks and Bernadine Horsford; close nieces, Joan Wilson, Jeneicia Brooks-Sellers, Delainer Horsford and Natasha Lake-Zidtowecki; close nephews, Adsudalah (Addie) and Rodsudalah (Roddie), Osayande Brooks and Darlon Lloyd; other nieces and nephews are too numerous to mention; special/adopted children, Sandra Liddie-Gumbs, Cassandra Webster, Makishma Herbert, Vanda Richardson, Karen, Royer, Jerome Connor, Sedro Gumbs and Tyshawn Lee; special godchildren, Michelle Carty and Elias Willie Jr., close-knit and cherished relatives, Blondelle Woods, Angella Knowles, Alfred and Eunice Gumbs, Bevon Woods, Chantel Carty; close relatives, descendants of the late Alfred Richardson and the late Pastor Ambrose Richardson, Iona Connor and family, Marcella Brooks (SXM), Verna Gumbs-Chinnery and family, Tanesha Russell; close friends, Wayne Proctor, Keith Gumbs, Randy Crawford, Vincent Maynard, Alfonse Estrill (Young Fella), Christian Clendinen, John White, Leroy Mercer, Dean Brooks, Melonee Gumbs, Elaine Fahie, David Lloyd, Lawrence and Diane Ramdansingh; special acknowledgments, Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lorraine Rogers, Carol Hodge, Alfred Wycliffe Gumbs, Eunice Gumbs, Leroy Mercer, Dr. Reva Richardson, Pastors Iton and Alix Connor and family, Sylvester Lake, Derrick Bryan of Top Notch Towing, Eldon Rey, Karen Royer, Lawrence and Diane Ramdansingh.
He was related to the Brooks, Richardson and Payne families of Anguilla.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
