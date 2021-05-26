Clarence T. Scipio
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Clarence T. Scipio, who transitioned peacefully at his home on May 19, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his three brothers. He was survived by his wife, Francine A. Penn-Scipio; daughters, Jennifer A. Toussaint, Julia Scipio-Moss, Jeanette Carrington; and sons, John, Jerome and Jeffrey Scipio. He was also survived by his sisters-in-law, Pastor Edith M. Leerdam, Dr. Eleanor Blyden, Eleanora L. Penn, Doris A. Penn and Rita Penn-Harris.
He was also survived by his stepchildren, Dianne A. Morales, Knielle Phillips Thomas, Kyle D. Phillips and Kellen J. Phillips; his grandchildren, Antonia D. Scipio, Monique Toussaint, Michael Toussaint; Pierre, Jabrian and Nandi Moss; Danielle, Jaliyah, Murid, Hamiyda and Khary Scipio; Jovon and Jermaine Scipio; Jessica Scipio-Jankowski, Krzysztof and Julietta Scipio; step-grandchildren, Stephen Ryan, Franique Ryan, Alvante Frett, Alliyah Dessout, K’jani Woolcock, Knea Phillips, K’nesha Thomas, Samaury Thomas, Jaylen Phillips and Kayden Phillips; sons-in-law, Michael Toussaint and Odell Moss; daughter-in-law, Joilana Scipio; step-in laws, Samuel Thomas and Charise Phillips; great-grandchildren, Trabian Jackson, Erik Janowski, Reuben and Marlon Scipio, Nevaeh Scipio, Yahalom Bosigin and Dorian Scipio, Xavier, Isaiah, Azaria, Gianni and Elijah Moss, Jimquanty, Malani Rose and Nova Marie Moss-Ferguson, Saharah Scipio, Jalen Lee; and step-great-grandchildren, Nekeya Frazer, Neveah Nibbs and Arya X. Webster.
The first viewing will be held Tuesday, June 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Wednesday, June 2, from 9 to 10 a.m. at All Saints Cathedral Church, followed by a 10 a.m. service. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Jerome Antonio Thomas
With deep regret, the family announces the passing of Jerome Antonio Thomas, age 39, who went on to heaven on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga.
Funeral services will start with a viewing at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Friday, June 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. The second viewing will be at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will start at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Western Cemetery No. 3. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Eleanor Teresita Thomas; and aunt, Ilma Marie Thomas.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Jamila Thomas; stepdaughter, Neveah Sylvest; mother, Julice Thomas; father, Jaime Illidge; grandfather, Carlton Hackett; brother, Julio Illidge; aunts, Delia Todman, Herlene David, and Colette Hackett; uncles, Orville Todman, Elvis Thomas, Leon Thomas, and Kelvin Thomas; great-aunt, Joyce Garrin; mother-in-law, Jemell Fahie; father-in-law, Rowan Charles; sisters-in-law, Leanna Mahoney and Kayla Boronell; brothers-in-law, Keith Charles, Jaime Fahie, Edwardo Fahie, and Shamal Hennes; cousins, Greg Garnett, Leburn Smith Jr., Carmencita Thomas, Claudette Duggins, Carlton Creque, Curice Paulus, Jerome Nibbs, Bryant Thomas, Shakayla Thomas, MayAsia Smith, Malik Alexander, LeQuan Smith, Le’Deijah Smith, Mehkai Smith, Ksaiah Smith, Kamari Marshall, K’nai Marshall, Se’Kani Frett, Kaden Hazel, Trevon Abeef, Tiana Abeef, and Aliana Miose; godparents, Monique and Dalma Simon, Imogene Ottley, Greg Rhymer, Cathy Rasmussen, Celina Barthlett, Audrey Schneider, Kishma Victor, and Gwenette Dowe; godchildren, Alauna Petersen, Aiden Petersen, Joliya Melendez-Al-Arefi, Kaden Melendez-Al-Arefi, De’Nique Byron, Gvanni Byron, and Kemari Defreitas; adopted parents, Ilva Jennings and Carol Rhymer; special friends, Daryl Petersen, Vernon Byron, Danny Rangel, Sidonia Swan, Anastasia Benitez, Joette Melendez, Kishone Herbert, Adil Karam, David Titley, Adelyn Williams, the Thomas, Sprauve, Charleswell, Turnbull, Skeleton, Isaac, Frett, Hodge, Crabbe, Daly, and Fahie families; the Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra family, the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church family, the WAPA family and Charlotte Amalie Class of 1999.
The family requests that attendees wear shades of blue.
John Wesley Hill Sr.The family of John Wesley Hill Sr., better known as Johnny, is saddened to announce his passing on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born on May 29, 1949, on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 42 years.
“Johnny” Hill is survived by his mother, Eugenia Joseph Rivera; wife, Sandra Henderson Hill; sons, John Jr., Jay Sr., Jai and Jermaine Hill; brothers, Benjamin Hill Jr. and Raphael Rivera; sisters, Antoinette Oliver and Juanita Laverne Hill-Harper; brothers, Benjamin Hill Jr. and Raphael Rivera; sisters and brothers-in- law, Jonetta Darden-Hill, Angelica Wheatley, Donna Henderson, Modesta Martinez, Margaret Martinez, Linda Martinez, Marilynn Martinez, Marrisa Martinez, Calroy Bishop, Roberto Martinez; daughters-in-law, Delia, T’Shura, Fatima and Raven Hill, Destiny Lemons; 13 grandchildren, Sofia, Adair, Jayda, Janay, Jay Jr., Tyrese, Tysen, Jami, Ja’Nyah, Jaden, Jordyn and Jade Hill, Destin Lemons; nieces and nephews, Candace Parilla, Benjamin III, Kiev and Shawn Hill; and close family members, Joseph, Roberts, Lewis, Kean, Francois, Darden, Pilgrim, Schulterbrandt, Bishop, Henderson, Ludvig, Prince and Nisky Moravian Church families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Thursday, June 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The second viewing and tributes will be held at Nisky Moravian Church on Friday, June 4, from 8:30 to 10 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
A livestream of the service will be available via the Nisky Moravian Church Facebook Page or at https://niskymoravian.org/services or the Nisky Moravian Church YouTube Channel.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be sent in Memory of John W. Hill, Sr., to:
Moravian Multipurpose Educational Center
c/o Nisky Moravian Church,
P.O. Box 302387, St. Thomas, V.I. 00803
An offering will be received during the service toward the Moravian Multipurpose Educational Center in memory of John W. Hill Sr., also known as Johnny Hill.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
