It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Clarice L. Marchena, nee Vessup, on June 4, 2020, Schneider Hospital.
Clarice L. Marchena, nee Vessup, is survived by her brother, Ruel Vessup;
sisters, Beverly Vessup, Karen Vessup, Linda Vessup, Teryle Vessup-Turnbull (Elvert), Lael Housen, Shirley Jennings, Olympia Mitchell; uncles, Roland George and Raymond George; nieces, Yanique Swan, Tameka DeWindt-Vanterpool, Shaneil Turnbull-Johnson and Lynnique Hodge; nephews, Garnett Hodge, Franklin Hodge Jr, Tiant DeWindt (Sharifah), Tavis DeWindt, Jaren Turnbull; brothers-in-law, Elvert Turnbull, Herbert Housen, Carl Jennings, Benjamin Mitchell; aunts-in-law, Betty and Diane George;nephews-in-law, Arlindo Vanterpool, Jordan Johnson, Deshaun Brooks and Roberto Garcia; niece-in-law, Sharifah DeWindt; five great-nieces, eight great-nephews; special cousin, Dr. Nathalie Johnson, and her husband, George;
members of the Vessup, George, David, DeGraff, Francis, Moolenaar, Dossett, Morales, Battiste, Duran, VanBeverhoudt, Millin, Moron, and Delagarde families;
members of the CAHS Class of 1965, and many other cousins and godchildren too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 29, at Nisky Moravian Church at 10 a.m. Live streaming would be available via Nisky Moravian Church’s Facebook page or the website niskymoravian.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the
Moravian Multipurpose Educational Center,
c/o Nisky Moravian Church
P.O. Box 302387
St. Thomas, V.I. 00803
Persons attending the memorial service are reminded that masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
