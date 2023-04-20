With great sadness, our family announces the passing of Clarissa Ernestine Proctor-Ruan, who transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Lionel Ruan Sr., and her sister, Elsa Leona Francis.
She is survived by her children, Elbert B. Proctor Sr., Diane P. Ruan-Viville, Aubrey L. Ruan Jr. (Sharon), Darrell A. Ruan Sr., Deborah J. Ruan-Abbott, and Denise C. Ruan-Todman; her grandchildren, Cherise Hodge-Tucker, Shannel and Elbert Jr. Proctor (Abriel), Jermaine Ruan (Jacklyn), Jeannine Bonelli, Dwain, Aubrey III, Kimberly and Clifford Ruan, Kisha Ruan-Corbett (Terence), Darrell Jr. and Lauren Ruan, Le’Trisse, Jahmeil, Le’Nique, and Dekeshaun Abbott, Cassia Ruan, Carla, Selwyn, and Delano King, Katrice, Eurgle Jr., Neil Jr., Chanee’, Nathan, Lorne Jr., and Chelsea Ruan; stepchildren, Deanna Ruan-Headad (Horace), Delta Ambrose-Lang, Neil Ruan Sr. (Amy); sister, Sylvanita Faulkner; sister-in-law, Sezilee Todman-Reovan; nieces, Beryl Hamm, Eunice Wells, Carol Francis-Tuma (Julius), Carmen Francis, Shirley Faulkner-Alleyne, Donna, Jacqueline, Sylvia, and Karen Faulkner; nephews, Rudolph, Alvin, Calvin, Cecile, and Andre Francis, Kenneth Jr., and Kevin Faulkner. Special family names, Proctor, Ruan, Reovan, Faulkner, Wheatley, Francis, Creque, Bonelli, Corbett, Norman, and Rhymer.
Her celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Philadelphia Seventh Day Adventist Church. The viewing will take place at the church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The service will immediately follow. The interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1 in Altona.
In celebration of her life, the family requests that attendees wear festive colors. Tributes and messages of condolence may be sent via email to: tribute4ernestine@gmail.com no later than Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center, 3192 Altona & Welgunst, St. Thomas, VI 00802. Office: 340-774-1464.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.