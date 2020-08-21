The family of Claudy Brutus Sr. announces his passing on Aug. 1, 2020, after a long illness.
He was a long-time employee of the then Vitelco and Innovative telephone company.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Plaskett Brutus; sons, Clyde, Khoy, and Claudy Brutus, II.; stepsons, Duane Motta Sr. and Paul A. Rivera; brothers, Paul Brutus, Jr. and Ramon Brutus, Sr.; Sisters: Marielle Brutus, Guilene Brutus Finch, Marie Brutus Ortiz and Yvette Brutus; brother-in-laws, Jose “Tony” Ortiz, Victor Plaskett, Carl A. Plaskett, Turbin Plaskett, Ralph Plaskett; sisters-in-laws, Marlene Plaskett and Phyllis Plaskett Brooks, Daalyah Plaskett, Beverly Plaskett; grandsons, Isaiah Brutus and Claudy “Pappi” Brutus; step-grandsons, Duane Motta II and Devin Motta; granddaughters, Claudeja, Khoyisha and Meeca Brutus; and step-granddaughters, Yanna and Dynisha Motta.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a graduate of the Charlotte Amalie High School class of 1972.
The viewing for Claudy Brutus Sr. will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center, with the service following at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health mandates, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times and attendees must adhere to social distancing.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to
www.hurley-davisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
