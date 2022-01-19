It is great sadness that the family of Clement A. “Tony” Magras announces his passing on Jan. 1, 2022, at the Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas.
Clement was preceded in death by his parents, Edward E. and Gertrude Magras; sister, Irene V. Richardson; and wife of 44 years, Eleanor T. Magras.
Clement is survived by his daughter, Geraldine “Geri” Magras Holland; brother, Franklin L. Magras; grandchildren, Joshua and Jamie Maldonado and Danae Holland; great-grandson, Joshua Maldonado Jr.; and granddaughter-in-law, Sherikha Lewis Maldonado; brother-in-law, Henry Richardson; sister- in-law, Wanda Verdejo-Magras; special nieces, Cindy L. Richardson, Angelica Magras, C’Anne Hunt, Tyra Hunt, Arlene Ronderos, Jessica Thomas; special nephews, Jay E. Richardson, Jacob Richardson, and Jason Quetel; nieces, Lorraine Turbe, Kathleen Campbell, Theresa Magras, Brenda Gibs, Mona Spenceley, Lisa Querrard, Yvonne Quetel, Carolyn Olive, Lydia Magras, Lydia Gloria Picayo, Sonia Cheasy, Irene Quetel Woodson, Linda and Clementine Greaux, Joan Rogers and Judith Mercado; nephews, Michael and Patrick Greaux, Steven, Jeffrey, Lawrence and Denis Magras, Christopher, Mark, Matthew, Jason, Jim and Ernest Quetel and Robert Picayo; brother-in-laws, Rene Quetel, Axel Magras, and Henry Richardson; sister-in-law, Wanda Verdejo-Magras; special cousins and friends, Judith Raimer, James and Barbara Danet, Marianne Caraballo, Evelyn Aubain, Angelina Magras, Sandy and Phil Free, Cecilia Quetel, Axel and Marie Magras, Gene and Vickie Greaux; godchildren, Jeanette McKinney, Angela Magras Rosado, Chad Danet, Greg Subdhan, Curtis Subdhan, Danae L. Holland, Angelica M. Magras; as well as other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Humane Society St. Thomas in memory of Clement A. “Tony” Magras. Please contact Geri for additional information.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 20, at St. Anne’s Chapel (Frenchtown) at 9 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com. COVID-19 restrictions are in place for the viewing and funeral Mass with mask requirements.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
