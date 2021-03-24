We regret to inform you of the death of Clement Emmanuel Walters, who passed March 14, 2021, in Houston, Texas.
He was survived by his mother, Margaret Walters-Walwyn; stepfather, Leroy T. Walwyn; father, Charles Walters Sr.; brothers, Raymond Walters, Charles Walters Jr., Clarence Walters, and Caswell Walters; sisters, Cathleen Walters and Coleen Walters-Abiff; and family and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Houston at the Veterans Funeral Services. A memorial service will be held on St. Thomas at a later date.
